Rise and fall of former ISI chief encapsulate structural tensions at heart of Pakistan’s civil–military order: Report

Islamabad, Dec 28 (IANS) The rise and fall of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt General Faiz Hameed (retd), encapsulate the structural tensions at the heart of Pakistan's civil-military order, with his downfall showcasing a process of political recalibration after the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in which personal loyalties, institutional boundaries, and the need for military to reassert its authority played their part, as per a report.

Hameed’s conviction and 14-year sentence cannot be understood only through the language of legal accountability, as Pakistan's political history is shaped by a persistent imbalance between civilian authority and military power, Syed Eesar Mehdi, a Research Fellow at the International Centre for Peace Studies, wrote in a report.

Although elected governments have come and gone, the military has consistently been the most stable and consequential institution in the state, having decisive influence over political outcomes both directly and indirectly.

The International Centre for Peace Studies report stated: "In this context, the sentencing of Lieutenant General (retd.) Faiz Hameed represents a notable departure from established patterns. Historically, generals who fall out of favour tend to retreat into quiet retirement, protected by institutional norms of discretion and mutual silence."

"Public prosecution and imprisonment, especially on such a scale, are rare. Faiz Hameed’s case, therefore, invites broader questions about the changing dynamics of civil–military relations, the limits of political engagement for military officers, and the mechanisms through which the establishment enforces conformity after periods of internal strain," it added.

During the late 2010s, Hameed emerged as one of the most influential individuals within Pakistan’s security establishment. His rise coincided with the rise of Imran Khan, with supporters terming it as an alignment of reformist intent between a soldier and a civilian leader, while critics called it evidence of political engineering and the military's undue involvement in democratic processes.

After Imran Khan's ouster from office, Pakistan entered a phase of intense political volatility. The protests that occurred on May 9, 2023, following Imran Khan's arrest included attacks on military institutions. Hameed’s alleged sympathy with Imran Khan’s movement placed him within the narrative of betrayal that emerged following the May 9 protests. The sentence imposed on Hameed reinforces the principle that loyalty to individuals must never supersede loyalty to the institution and military’s effort to reshape its own narrative.

In his report, Mehdi wrote: "The rise and fall of Faiz Hameed encapsulate the structural tensions at the heart of Pakistan’s civil–military order. His ascent was facilitated by personal trust, political alignment, and the informal power that flows from proximity to civilian leadership. His downfall was precipitated by the same factors once political alignments shifted and institutional anxieties intensified. This case underscores a persistent dilemma within Pakistan’s political system."

"Civilian leaders often seek military allies to govern effectively, while the military seeks influence without responsibility for political outcomes. When these objectives diverge, individuals positioned at the intersection become expendable. Ultimately, Faiz Hameed’s story is less an anomaly than a reflection of systemic patterns. It illustrates how loyalty can be reinterpreted as transgression, how accountability can serve political ends, and how institutional survival consistently outweighs individual careers," he added.

--IANS

akl/vd