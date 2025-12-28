December 28, 2025 4:13 PM हिंदी

Ishita Dutta provides a glimpse into daughter Veda’s Annaprashan ceremony

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth celebrated their daughter Veda's "Annaprashan" ceremony, giving their little one the first taste of rice.

In the photos dropped by the 'Drishyam' actress on social media from the traditional Bengali ceremony, Ishita was seen looking beautiful in a saree, while Vatsal and their son Vaayu twinned in a yellow kurta and white pajama.

The ceremony was also attended by both Ishita and Vatsal's parents, along with other family members who showered love on the little bundle of joy.

"Veda’s first taste of rice, wrapped in blessings, love, and tradition. Bengali Annaprashan (sic)," the caption on Ishita's post read.

We could also see a cake in the pictures with a little girl sitting in front of a plate of food on it.

The annaprashan ceremony marks a baby's first intake of solid food. It is seen as a significant milestone in the growth and development of the little one.

Ishita and Vatsal first met on the set of the popular television show, "Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar" and ended up falling for each other. After dating for some time, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2017.

The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in July 2023, as they welcomed their son Vaayu.

Vatsal and Ishita becomes parents for the second time to a baby girl in June this year.

They announced the arrival of their daughter on social media with a photo that showed Ishita holding the baby in her arms, while Vatsal and little Vaayu posed next to the latest addition to the family.

"From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," they captioned the post.

Recently, Ishita and Vatsal celebrated 8 years of marital bliss on the 28th of November.

She wished her husband on their anniversary by sharing a picture from her wedding ceremony, along with the caption, “Happy Anniversary, Vatty. Eight years, two beautiful babies… and a lifetime of love to go. Us, always and forever.”

--IANS

pm/

