HP: Solan youth to get disaster management training under 'Yuva Aapada Mitra Yojana'

Simla, Aug 26 (IANS) In Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, youth will be given disaster management training under the 'Yuva Aapda Mitra' scheme. The information was shared with the scribes by the Solan Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

ADC Rahul Jain said that under the flagship scheme of the Central Government 'Yuva Aapda Mitra yojana', special training will be given to the youth in the district to tackle challenges during disaster management.

This scheme aims to prepare the youth to deal with challenges during natural calamities and disasters.

The ADC said that a target has been set to train about 500 volunteers in the district. These will include youth associated with NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra and Scout and Guide.

Those between the age group of 18 to 40 years will be selected for training purposes, and they need to have a domicile in the district.

ADC Rahul Jain further informed that this training will be of seven days, in which practical information will be given about dealing with disasters like earthquakes, landslides, floods and infernos.

In the initial phase, training will be given in Nauni from 21 to 27 September.

During this period, about 100 volunteers will be trained. Along with training, necessary kits and facilities will be provided free of cost to the participants.

He also made an appeal to the youth to volunteer in the campaign so that they can make useful contributions to the society in a disaster-prone state like Himachal.

The training will be imparted to the participating candidates, free of cost.

Under the one-of-its-kind training, participants and volunteers will be trained in various disciplines, including disaster management, pre-disaster preparedness, earthquake safety, search and rescue, fire safety, flood, lightning, community-based first aid, CPR, etc.

