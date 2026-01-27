Priyanka Chopra misses Nick Jonas as she heads to Hyderabad for work, wears his sweatshirt

January 27, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to share a sweet moment highlighting that she was missing her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

The actress is currently traveling to Hyderabad for her work commitments and was seen missing Nick.

In the video posted by the actress, she is seen smiling and blushing and placing her palm over a palm print on her sweatshirt, which appears to belong to her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Sharing the clip, Priyanka captioned it, “IYKYK miss you @nickjonas”, hinting at how much she is missing him.

The sweatshirt which apparently features Nick Jonas’ palm print, seems to be making OeeCee all the more emotional.

Meanwhile, her American pop star husband has been seen turning into a cheerleader for his wife Priyanka. He was recently seen praising her viral 2005 track ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’, which also featured actress Bipasha Basu.

Nick took to his social media account to share a fun reel of himself enjoying a plate of dosa, with a text overlay that read, “When they have dosa at the breakfast buffet.” The short video clip showed him grooving to ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaungi’ from the 2005 film ‘Barsaat.’

For the caption, he wrote: “This song hits.”

Priyanka had re-shared the reel on her Instagram stories and added a skull and laughing emoji tagging her husband.

Talking about the adorable couple, they met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. Further at the Met Gala, the two made their primary public appearance as a couple, and in 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved started surfacing over the internet.

Nick finally proposed to Priyanka for marriage on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the actress immediately said yes. It was in December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

--IANS

rd/

