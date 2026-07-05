How Sunil Dutt reacted when Sanjay Dutt told him he wants to be an actor

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) While interacting with comedian and actor Kapil Sharma during his appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', actor Sanjay Dutt revealed how his father, Sunil Dutt, reacted when he told him that he wanted to be an actor.

Kapil asked Sanjay, "When you told your father that you wanted to be an actor, how did he react?"

"A slap", Sanjay revealed.

Sanjay shared that Sunil Dutt wanted him to study further.

"What do you think being an actor is easy?," he had told his son.

Sanjay confessed that he actually wished to become an actor as he thought that it would help him escape his studies.

"Okay, so you want to become an actor. Get up at 5.00 am in the morning tomorrow. You will do riding practise", Sunil Dutt instructed Sanjay.

Only after 6 months of being in the movies, Sanjay changed his mind and told his father, "Papa, can I please go back to college?"

It might also be interesting to know that Sunil Dutt directed Sanjay in his debut movie, "Rocky".

Once, Sanjay recalled how his father was like a 'Hitler' on the set.

Sharing an episode from the Kashmir schedule of the movie, Sanjay said, "Dad had already placed the shot, and his assistant came to me and said, "Go and eat your food". When I told him, "But it is not break yet", he said, "No it is break time, go and eat."

While Sanju was having his food in the restaurant, people came running and told him, "Dutt Sahab is shouting."

As Sanjay returned to the set, he got an earful from his father.

"How dare you go and eat when the entire unit is standing here? Have you become a star already?," Sunil Dutt scolded Sanjay.

However, when Sunil Dutt later asked his assistant, "Did you tell him to go and have food?", he simply denied, putting the blame on Sanjay.

--IANS

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