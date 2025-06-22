How Rannvijay Singha reconnects with his village roots through show ‘Gori Chale Gaon’

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor and host Rannvijay Singha revealed his latest show, ‘Gori Chale Gaon,’ is more than just another project; it’s a personal journey down memory lane.

The actor mentioned that the show, which explores life in Indian villages, reminded him of his own childhood spent in rural settings. From the simple joys of community living to the warmth of traditional values, Rannvijay shared how filming the show brought back vivid memories and helped him reconnect with his roots in a deeply emotional way. Speaking to IANS, Rannvijay shared, “When the concept of Goriya Chali Gaon was explained to me, I immediately found it very interesting. They told me they had already done this show in Marathi, where it received a lot of love. Now, they wanted to take it pan-India. The concept itself is fascinating—twelve girls who live urban, luxurious lives are suddenly placed in a rural village. Life in the village is simple, but it’s not easy.”

“I’m not saying people there are struggling—it’s their normal. But you have to do everything on your own. You have to make your own tea, fetch your own water. Things don’t happen at the push of a button. You can't just say, “I’ll order this” or “I feel like Japanese today.” In the village, you eat what’s made at home. City life comes with a lot of conveniences that village life doesn’t. But rural life has its own benefits—organic food, clean air, a healthier environment, and most importantly, community. You're never alone—everyone celebrates and mourns together. That culture, that unity, is rare to find in urban settings.”

Recalling his childhood memories, the ‘Roadies’ host shared, “I remember as a child going to the village and being told, “You’ll have fun, but also do some work.” That blend of fun and responsibility was memorable. I believe that through the experiences of the girls on the show, I’ll relive those moments. Maybe I’ll also face new challenges in the village that will help me grow.”

When asked if he’d consider living in a village permanently, Rannvijay responded with enthusiasm. “Absolutely. I’d love to live in a village,” he said. “I’d take up organic farming, build a basketball court, maybe even go off-roading nearby. The environment is healthier, and children grow up stronger—free from pollution and screen addiction that’s so common in cities. If my work allowed me to earn without constantly returning to the city, I’d fully embrace that life. My kids would get a good education, grounded in strong values. Honestly, what more could anyone ask for?”

“Goriya Chali Gaon” is a rural adventure reality show. Zee TV has collaborated with Banijay Asia for the upcoming show inspired by the popular Zee Marathi series Jau Bai Gaavat. “Goriya Chali Gaon” will see urban contestants stepping out of their comfort zones and immersing themselves in the challenges of rural life.

--IANS

ps/