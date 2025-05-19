May 19, 2025 1:04 PM हिंदी

How Kareena Kapoor made up for missing the Guns N' Roses concert with her own band

How Kareena Kapoor made up for missing the Guns N' Roses concert with her own band

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Kareena Kapoor may have missed the much-anticipated Guns N' Roses concert in Mumbai, but that didn’t stop her from soaking in some rock ’n’ roll vibes.

The Bollywood diva found a unique way to make up for it—by turning to her own band for a private jam session. Kareena had her own private gig—courtesy of her “in-house” band featuring none other than her husband, Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur. On Monday, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actress took to her Instagram stories and shared photos featuring Saif and Taimur holding a guitar. Bebo captioned the post, “Might have missed Guns N Roses…but I got my own band people.”

The photo captures Saif striking a pose with his guitar as young Taimur sits nearby, headphones on and tiny guitar in hand—ready to rock alongside his dad.

On May 17, iconic American rockers Guns N' Roses lit up Mumbai with a high-voltage performance that reignited the city's music scene. Taking the stage at the historic Mahalaxmi Race Course as part of their Asia tour, the band marked a triumphant return to India after 13 years.

The band’s lineup featured its legendary core members—Axl Rose on vocals and piano, Slash on lead guitar, and Duff McKagan on bass—bringing their signature sound to life. They were joined by touring musicians Richard Fortus on guitar, Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese on keyboards, and drummer Isaac Carpenter.

Meanwhile, speaking of Kareena’s work front, the actress was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again, which featured a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff.

According to reports, Kareena is expected to star in director Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming project, tentatively titled Daayra. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made. The film is also said to feature Mollywood star Prithviraj Sukumaran in a prominent role.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Sonu Nigam: It Mohammed Rafi who made me who I am today

Sonu Nigam: It Mohammed Rafi who made me who I am today

Sophie Choudry can’t wait to see Hrithik Roshan slay in ‘War 2’

Sophie Choudry can’t wait to see Hrithik Roshan slay in ‘War 2’

Waterlogging throws Bengaluru into chaos, BJP slams govt for 'celebration over crisis'

Waterlogging throws Bengaluru into chaos, BJP slams govt for 'celebration over crisis'

Mohak spent days in Rajasthan village to work on her dialect for ‘Saru’

Mohak spent days in Rajasthan village to work on her dialect for ‘Saru’

Jessica Simpson rocks blonde hair transformation

Jessica Simpson rocks blonde hair transformation

Wes Anderson earns 6.5-minute standing ovation at Cannes for his movie ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Wes Anderson earns 6.5-minute standing ovation at Cannes for his movie ‘The Phoenician Scheme’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shares her moments of success during ‘sexy weekend’

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap shares her moments of success during ‘sexy weekend’

India’s manufacturing sector increasingly attractive to global investors: S&P Global

India’s manufacturing sector increasingly attractive to global investors: S&P Global

realme GT 7 Series sets new standard for mobile photography with AI travel snap camera

realme GT 7 Series sets new standard for mobile photography with AI travel snap camera

Shilpa Shetty shows fun ways to burn calories

Shilpa Shetty shows fun ways to burn calories