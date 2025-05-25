How Arjun Kapoor is making the most of his weekend

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to give a glimpse into how he’s spending his weekend.

Sharing snapshots on Instagram, the 'Singham Again' actor showcased moments of relaxation and fun, offering a sneak peek into his laid-back yet lively weekend. Sharing the post, Arjun wrote, “Weekends are for good fits, great bites & better vibes! #weekendvibes.” In the images, the actor is seen at his candid best, engaging in various activities. From striking playful poses to lip-smacking after his meals, the photos capture Arjun Kapoor’s fun-filled weekend moments.

The text on the photo showing eating a lavish meal says, “Flavors worth pausing for! In the follow-up post, Arjun is seen smacking his fingers, clearly relishing the meal. The photo reads a text, “Yes, it was that good.”

A few days ago, the ‘Gunday’ actor had posted a heartfelt video with his sister Anshula. He captioned the post: “This playlist’s got no genre… just JAZBAAT! What’s weirdest combo on your playlist right now? (sic)”

In a light-hearted video, Arjun Kapoor declared his intention to become a bathroom singer. His sister Anshula playfully chimed in, pointing out that their house is filled with portable speakers of every size. Arjun then began flipping through his playlist, searching for the most recent pop song he had listened to—while jokingly dismissing Sabrina Carpenter as not qualifying.

As he continued digging into his music library, he laughed at his own choices and said he was on a mission to find that one perfect track he’d want the world to hear, even if it meant revealing his questionable music taste.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama ‘Singham Again,’ which also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor.

