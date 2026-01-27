January 27, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

Housefull 2 boys Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade reunite on Wheel of Fortune

Housefull 2 boys Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade reunite on Wheel of Fortune

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) Superhit movie Housefull 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Shreyas Talpade reunited post their 'Housefull' days, on the game show As Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Kumar.

Sharing his experience on working with Akshay yet again but this time on Wheel of Fortune, Riteish Deshmukh said, “Playing this game with Akshay Kumar makes it even more special; his charm, wit, and spontaneity elevate every moment. I had a blast decoding clues, sharing laughs, and soaking in the sheer madness of this thrilling format.. Wheel of Fortune is the kind of show that keeps your mind racing while your heart keeps laughing. Every spin brings a fresh surprise, and the energy on set is absolutely electric.”

Genelia Deshmukh who accompanied Ritiesh to the show, added, “Being on set with Akshay Kumar was a delight; his infectious energy makes the atmosphere so lively and warm. It truly felt like a celebration of wit, laughter, and great entertainment. There’s something wonderfully joyful about a show that blends intelligence with pure fun, and Wheel of Fortune does it beautifully. From the excitement of guessing the right words to the thrill of every spin, it keeps you completely hooked.”

Actor Shreyas Talpade who was also a part of Akshay and Riteish’ starred Housefull 2, added, “Sharing the stage with Akshay Dada is always a fantastic experience; his agility and sharp instincts raise the excitement level instantly. The show delivers a perfect mix of suspense, fun, and high-energy gameplay that audiences will absolutely love. Wheel of Fortune keeps you guessing till the very last second. It’s thrilling, clever, and immensely entertaining, a real test of presence of mind.”

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade were all a part of the superhit movie Housefull 2. The movie also starred John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Esha Gupta and Zarine Khan. The movie released in 2012.

---IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Ameesha Patel calls’ Bobby Deol her ‘Humraaz’ as she wishes him on birthday

Ameesha Patel calls’ Bobby Deol her ‘Humraaz’ as she wishes him on birthday

Activists claim 'Tibet Classes' being used by China for political indoctrination, cultural assimilation (File image)

Activists claim 'Tibet Classes' being used by China for political indoctrination, cultural assimilation

President Murmu meets tribals, tableaux artists and NCC cadets who took part in R-Day Parade (Photo: X of President of India)

President Murmu meets tribals, tableaux artists and NCC cadets who took part in R-Day Parade

Unchanged Delhi Capitals elect to field as Georgia Wareham, Tanuja Kanwar come in for Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 in Vadodara on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Unchanged Delhi Capitals elect to field as Wareham, Tanuja come in for Gujarat Giants

Pakistan targets journalists for dissent, shields most wanted terrorists: Report (File image)

Pakistan targets journalists for dissent, shields most wanted terrorists: Report

Pakistan losing Rs 1 trillion revenue due to rampant tax evasion

Pakistan losing Rs 1 trillion revenue due to rampant tax evasion

Yui Susaki sets tone as captain, drives Haryana Thunders’ charge this season of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 in Noida. Photo credit: PWL

PWL 2026: Yui Susaki sets tone as captain, drives Haryana Thunders’ charge this season

EU-India trade deal a major breakthrough after years of talks: EU Envoys

EU-India trade deal a major breakthrough after years of talks: Envoys

'I feel like they don’t need to broadcast': Coco Gauff speaks out on privacy after Australian Open loss to Elina Svitolina in Melbourne on Tuesday. Photo credit:

'I feel like they don’t need to broadcast': Gauff speaks out on privacy after Australian Open loss

Pakistan: Christian minorities continue to face deep-rooted discrimination, exploitation

Pakistan: Christian minorities continue to face deep-rooted discrimination, exploitation