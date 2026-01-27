Housefull 2 boys Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade reunite on Wheel of Fortune

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) Superhit movie Housefull 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Shreyas Talpade reunited post their 'Housefull' days, on the game show As Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Kumar.

Sharing his experience on working with Akshay yet again but this time on Wheel of Fortune, Riteish Deshmukh said, “Playing this game with Akshay Kumar makes it even more special; his charm, wit, and spontaneity elevate every moment. I had a blast decoding clues, sharing laughs, and soaking in the sheer madness of this thrilling format.. Wheel of Fortune is the kind of show that keeps your mind racing while your heart keeps laughing. Every spin brings a fresh surprise, and the energy on set is absolutely electric.”

Genelia Deshmukh who accompanied Ritiesh to the show, added, “Being on set with Akshay Kumar was a delight; his infectious energy makes the atmosphere so lively and warm. It truly felt like a celebration of wit, laughter, and great entertainment. There’s something wonderfully joyful about a show that blends intelligence with pure fun, and Wheel of Fortune does it beautifully. From the excitement of guessing the right words to the thrill of every spin, it keeps you completely hooked.”

Actor Shreyas Talpade who was also a part of Akshay and Riteish’ starred Housefull 2, added, “Sharing the stage with Akshay Dada is always a fantastic experience; his agility and sharp instincts raise the excitement level instantly. The show delivers a perfect mix of suspense, fun, and high-energy gameplay that audiences will absolutely love. Wheel of Fortune keeps you guessing till the very last second. It’s thrilling, clever, and immensely entertaining, a real test of presence of mind.”

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade were all a part of the superhit movie Housefull 2. The movie also starred John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Esha Gupta and Zarine Khan. The movie released in 2012.

