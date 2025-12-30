December 30, 2025 3:26 PM हिंदी

Hot IPO year, cold returns: About 50 pc of 2025 listings below issue price

Hot IPO year, cold returns: About 50 pc of 2025 listings below issue price

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) After a year packed with non-stop IPO launches and record-breaking fundraising, India’s primary market is now showing signs of a reality check.

While 2025 will go down as one of the most active years for initial public offerings, the performance of many newly listed stocks has failed to live up to the excitement seen on listing day.

Data shows that nearly half of the companies that went public this year are now trading below their issue prices.

This sharp contrast between strong listing-day gains and weak long-term performance has raised fresh questions over IPO valuations and investor expectations.

Over the past 12 months, as many as 344 companies entered the stock market and together raised more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

Out of 103 companies that debuted on the exchanges in 2025, a majority of 69 stocks listed above their IPO prices, while 33 opened below their issue levels.

However, this early enthusiasm did not last for many stocks. At present, only 54 IPO stocks are trading above their issue prices, while 47 have slipped below, showing how uneven post-listing performance has been despite a blockbuster year for fundraising.

The worst-performing IPOs of the year were mostly from smaller issues, particularly those with issue sizes below Rs 1,000 crore.

Shares of Glottis have fallen 52 per cent from their issue price of Rs 129. Gem Aromatics is down 48 per cent, while VMS TMT has declined 46 per cent from its IPO level.

BMW Ventures has dropped 41 per cent, while Arisinfra Solutions and Jaro Institute are down 39 per cent each.

Shares of Om Freight Forwarders are trading around 28 per cent below their issue price.

In contrast, larger IPOs have delivered relatively better returns. Six of the best-performing IPOs of 2025 had issue sizes of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The year also witnessed several mega listings that attracted strong investor interest. Among the four largest IPOs of 2025 -- Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, LG Electronics India and ICICI Prudential Asset Management -- all stocks listed at a premium on debut.

However, their journeys after listing were mixed. While LG Electronics India and ICICI Prudential Asset Management continued to move higher, HDB Financial Services saw its gains limited to around 2 per cent.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

India’s 2025 economic reforms lay foundation for inclusive growth

India’s 2025 economic reforms lay foundation for inclusive growth

Kareena Kapoor Khan clicks a shy Jeh on train: ‘Who that boy’

Kareena Kapoor Khan clicks a shy Jeh on train: ‘Who that boy’

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to ring in New Year in Maldives, share fun 'pool pictures'

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to ring in New Year in Maldives, share fun 'pool pictures'

IOA to convene National Athletes’ Forum on Jan 10 in Ahmedabad

IOA to convene National Athletes’ Forum on Jan 10 in Ahmedabad

Ameesha Patel claims 'only Dharamji could have made Ikkis so heartwarming'

Ameesha Patel claims 'only Dharamji could have made Ikkis so heartwarming'

Over Rs 10,300 crore allocated for IndiaAI Mission, 38,000 GPUs deployed

Over Rs 10,300 crore allocated for IndiaAI Mission, 38,000 GPUs deployed

Jacqueline Fernandez returns to her old school: Felt surreal

Jacqueline Fernandez returns to her old school: Felt surreal

Kajol is in mood for giving some ‘bad advice’

Kajol is in mood for giving some ‘bad advice’

BSE warns investors about unregistered entity offering investment advice

BSE warns investors about unregistered entity offering investment advice

India’s real estate sector raises Rs 17,867 crore in 11 deals in 9 months this fiscal

India’s real estate sector raises Rs 17,867 crore in 11 deals in 9 months this fiscal