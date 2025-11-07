November 07, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

Health update of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and their newborn baby boy revealed by sources

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) On November 7, 2025, Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy. According to a reliable source from the HN Reliance hospital, both the mother and the newborn are healthy, though their discharge has not yet been scheduled.

The source from HN Reliance Hospital stated “Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy at HN Reliance Hospital this morning. Both Katrina and the baby are fine.

The source further revealed “Male baby born at 08:23:18; mother and baby are stable. Discharge not yet planned.”

Announcing the news on social media, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal shared a joint statement that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.— 7th November, 2025 – Katrina and Vicky.”

As soon as Katrina and Vicky shared the announcement, Bollywood celebrities flooded the couple with congratulatory messages.

Sonam Kapoor extended her wishes, writing, “Amazing both of you. All my love.”

Rhea Kapoor wrote, “congratulations to both.” Bipasha Basu congratulated the new parents, writing, “Congratulations to both of you Love to the little bundle of joy.”

Extending his best wishes, Rajkummar Rao said, “Heartiest Congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one.”

Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana also extended their heartfelt wishes to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on the arrival of their baby boy.

In September, the couple had announced their pregnancy on social media, yet again through a joint post. In the Polaroid photo shared by the couple, Vicky was seen affectionately holding Katrina’s baby bump.

They had captioned it as, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” As soon as the news was announced, the Bollywood fraternity took to the comments section of Vicky and Katrina’s announcement post to congratulate them.

Katrina and Vicky got married to each other in 2021, after dating for a year. The wedding was a lavish one and took place in Rajasthan.

