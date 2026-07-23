July 23, 2026 10:31 PM हिंदी

Home Ministry orders suspension of mobile internet services near Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Police personnel carry protective gear as they remain deployed during the Cockroach Janata Party’s protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry ordered the suspension of mobile internet services for eight hours starting 4 p.m. on Thursday around Jantar Mantar – the venue of students’ protest against exam irregularities – to maintain public order, an official said.

The Ministry issued the order for suspension of mobile internet services, saying that the Secretary is satisfied that it is necessary to do so in the “interest of public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of any offence”.

The order issued by Under Secretary Mahendra Vikram Singh directed “to suspend the mobile internet services (all technologies) with effect from 16.00 Hrs on July 23 to 24.00 Hrs on July 23 at and around a radius of 1.5 kms of Jantar Mantar.”

The order was issued in exercise of the power conferred by clause (b) of sub-section (2) of section 20 of The Telecommunication Act, 2023 read with clause (b) of sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 and sub-rule 1 of Rule 3 of The Telecommunications (Temporary Suspension of Services) Rules, 2024.

Earlier, Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh said that the government has made four formal proposals for talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the past 24 hours but they have remained “unresponsive and uncommunicative” to their outreach.

The Union Minister told IANS that the government has reached out with “utmost humility” to the protesting students at Jantar Mantar, highlighting that dialogue was the only constructive way to end the stalemate.

“We are waiting for them. Our doors are open 24x7. We have approached them at least four times in the past 24 hours. We seek their participation in talks on all issues, including NEET,” he said.

The Union Minister urged the students to come forward for talks, stating that the government was keen on resolving the issue through dialogue in their interest.

He added that Union Minister J.P. Nadda, being the government’s interlocutor, will hear out and address their concerns, and the students are free to pick “hours and topics of discussion.”

“The talks could take place either at J.P. Nadda’s office or residence and at any convenient time,” he said, while informing that he will also be part of the discussion.

The Minister said the Prime Minister was sensitive towards their issues and announced the setting up of fast‑track courts to ensure speedy justice and prosecution of those behind paper leaks.

Reiterating PM Modi’s concerns for India’s youth and their future, he said the fast‑track courts will ensure that the guilty face the law and get punished for their acts while justice is delivered without delay.

The protests over NEET paper leaks by the CJP‑led students have been underway at Jantar Mantar for over a month, while the hunger strike by social activist Sonam Wangchuk entered its 26th day on Thursday.

--IANS

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