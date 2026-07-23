Football: Arsenal sign Greece forward Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge

London, July 23 (IANS) Arsenal have completed the signing of Greece international Christos Tzolis from Belgian champions Club Brugge on a long-term contract, the Premier League champions announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old forward arrives after two impressive seasons with Club Brugge, where he scored 43 goals and provided 45 assists in 108 appearances across all competitions. He helped the Belgian side win the Belgian Cup in 2025 and the Belgian Pro League title in the 2025-26 season, while also being named the league's Player of the Season in successive campaigns.

Tzolis began his professional career with Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki, progressing through the academy before making his senior debut in 2020. He played a key role in PAOK's Greek Cup triumph in 2021, scoring five goals in four matches during the competition.

He moved to Norwich City in 2021 and made an immediate impression by scoring twice and providing two assists on his debut in a 6-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth. Loan spells at FC Twente in the Netherlands and Germany's Fortuna Dusseldorf followed before his move to Club Brugge in July 2024.

Welcoming the new signing, Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta described Tzolis as a versatile attacker capable of playing across the front line.

"Christos is an extremely versatile attacking player who naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line. He's an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability," Berta said.

"He has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he's a player who will raise the technical level of our squad while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm and a strong mentality to our team."

On the international stage, Tzolis has represented Greece at various youth levels before making his senior debut in October 2020. He has since earned 34 caps for his country.

Tzolis will wear the No. 17 shirt and has already joined Arsenal's pre-season preparations. The transfer remains subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

--IANS

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