Home Minister Amit Shah greets NSG personnel on Raising Day

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the National Security Guard (NSG) on Raising Day on Thursday.

In a post on the X platform, HM Shah said, “Greetings to the NSG personnel on their Raising Day. They have set a gold standard in combat excellence by securing our nation with unwavering valiance and sacrifice. Salutations to the martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice while fulfilling their commitment to the nation.”

His X post on Thursday was accompanied by a photo gallery depicting pictures of NSG’s elite “Black Cats” commandos taking part in different operations on land and at sea.

Addressing an event to mark the elite force's 41st Raising Day ceremony in Manesar on Tuesday, the Home Minister described the NSG as the nation's "strongest shield against terrorism and organised crime".

He paid homage to the security personnel who have sacrificed their lives, stating, "We all remember those who laid down their lives in the security of the country; I want to salute them on behalf of the entire nation."

The Home Minister acknowledged the NSG’s crucial role since its formation in 1984, highlighting its decisive actions in critical operations like the Akshardham temple attack, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and various hostage rescue missions. He reaffirmed its status as India's premier counter-terror force.

The Union Minister announced a major expansion with a new NSG hub to be established in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

This addition will bring the force's presence to seven major hubs across the country, including Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Jammu, ensuring swift response capabilities.”

He emphasised that NSG commandos would remain deployed round the clock to meet any terror threat.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the home minister asserted that India has adopted a "zero terrorism policy."

--IANS

rch/dan