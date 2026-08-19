August 19, 2026 6:46 PM हिंदी

Hockey World Cup: Indian women’s team takes on England, eyes top spot in Pool D

Indian women’s team takes on England, eyes top spot in Pool D in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 at Amstelveen, the Netherlands on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Amstelveen, Aug 19 (IANS) The Indian women’s team will look to seal the top spot in Pool D when it takes on England in their concluding fixture in the first phase of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, on Thursday, with the battle to stay in the race to the semi-finals finely poised.

With only the top two teams from each of the four pools staying in that race, every moment of the final round of matches carries added significance.

India currently occupy the top spot in Pool D with four points from two matches, level on points with China but ahead on goal difference. The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in their opening encounter, before the Salima Tete-led side produced an emphatic 6-1 victory over South Africa.

China, meanwhile, bounced back from the draw against India to defeat England 4-2 and sit second with a goal difference of +2, compared to India’s +5.

England are third with three points, earned through a convincing 4-0 win over South Africa, and remain in contention. With India facing England and China taking on South Africa in the final round, the results of both matches will determine the top two positions in the pool.

While England represent a tougher challenge than South Africa, India will enter the contest with growing confidence. Their campaign began on a promising note against Paris Olympics silver medallists China, where they showed composure and resilience to earn a hard-fought draw. They then built on that performance with a dominant display against South Africa, finding the net six times.

"It will be an exciting match,” said India’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne. “Last time we lost against them (in FIH World Cup qualifiers), and it’s now to see the progress we have made and if we have come closer to them.”

One of the biggest positives from the victory over South Africa was the spread of goal-scoring responsibility, with six different Indian players getting on the scoresheet. It underlined the attacking depth available to chief coach Marijne and offered further encouragement as India prepare for a high-pressure encounter against England.

The emergence of India's younger players has also been a feature of their campaign. Teenagers Sakshi Rana and Sunelita Toppo were among the scorers against South Africa, signalling that the team's next generation is beginning to find its feet on the biggest stage.

Their progress has been complemented by the experience and current form of senior campaigners such as Neha, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, and Sushila Chanu.

The blend of youth and experience is particularly valuable for a side featuring 11 World Cup debutants. Led by captain Salima, India have shown that they are capable of adapting to the demands of the tournament while maintaining their attacking intent.

England, however, will bring a very different challenge. They know exactly what is at stake and need a victory to guarantee a top-two finish, making them unlikely to give India any room to settle. Their 4-0 win over South Africa demonstrated their ability to put pressure on opponents, while their 2-4 defeat to China will only add to their determination to respond.

India therefore face a test of both skill and temperament. With the pool standings so tightly packed, the team will need to reproduce the energy, defensive discipline and attacking variety that have characterised their opening two games.

A strong result against England could not only secure India's passage into the next stage but also underline the progress of a side that has made an encouraging start to its World Cup campaign.

--IANS

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Indian women’s team takes on England, eyes top spot in Pool D in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 at Amstelveen, the Netherlands on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

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