Hockey India congratulates Jugraj Singh on completing 100 international caps

Rotterdam, June 18 (IANS) Hockey India extended its heartfelt congratulations to Indian men's hockey team defender and dragflicker Jugraj Singh, who achieved the milestone of 100 international caps on Thursday during India's FIH Pro League match against Germany in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Jugraj, who hails from Amritsar, Punjab, made his senior international debut in 2022 during the FIH Pro League matches in South Africa and quickly established himself as an integral part of the Indian backline. He is highly regarded across the hockey circuit for his lethal dragflicks, and his robust defensive capabilities make him a vital asset to the team.

Over his career, 29-year-old Jugraj has been a central figure in several historic triumphs for the nation. He was a member of the gold medal-winning Asia Cup 2025 team in Rajgir, Bihar. His impressive list of achievements also includes gold medals at the 2023 and 2024 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai and China, respectively, and a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Expressing his delight on reaching the milestone, Jugraj said, "It is an absolute honour to complete 100 international matches for India. Wearing the national jersey has been my lifelong dream. I am truly delighted to reach this milestone today and want to express my deepest gratitude to my family for their unconditional support. I also want to thank Hockey India, my coaches, and my teammates for always believing in my abilities and pushing me to excel."

He added, "Every single match for India teaches you something new. This journey has given me incredible memories. My goal is to continue working hard and keep contributing to the team's success. I want to play for India for as long as possible and win many more laurels for the country."

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey praised Jugraj for his dedication and consistency.

"Hockey India congratulates Jugraj on completing 100 international caps. He has progressed remarkably since making his debut. His fierce penalty-corner conversions and solid defence make him a crucial asset for the national team. Reaching this landmark shows his hard work and commitment to the sport. We wish him the very best and look forward to seeing him achieve greater heights," the President said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also lauded the defender's milestone.

"Completing 100 matches is a proud moment for any player. Jugraj has shown great resilience and growth over the last four years. He has consistently delivered in high-pressure situations for the national team. His journey inspires many young dragflickers across India, and we commend his dedication and wish him a long and successful career ahead," the Secretary General said.

--IANS

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