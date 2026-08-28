August 28, 2026 10:16 PM हिंदी

Hockey India announces Rs 50 lakh reward for historic World Cup finish

Hockey India announces Rs 50 lakh reward for historic World Cup finish (Credit: Hockey India)

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Hockey India on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the Indian Women's Hockey Team in recognition of their historic fifth-place finish at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026.

Salima Tete's side sealed the milestone with a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen on Thursday, marking India's best result at the tournament since they finished fourth at the inaugural edition in 1974. The team went through the campaign with just one defeat, holding higher-ranked sides China, England and Australia to draws and recording a 6-1 win over South Africa, before completing their run under chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne with the win over Germany.

Congratulating the team on the achievement, Hockey India president Padma Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "This is a historic result for Indian women's hockey. To finish fifth at a World Cup after 52 years is a testament to the hard work, resilience and fighting spirit this team has shown throughout the tournament. On behalf of Hockey India, I am pleased to announce a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the team as a token of our appreciation, and I hope this inspires the players to keep raising the bar."

Reflecting the president's sentiments, Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh said, "Salima and her team have done the country proud with a campaign that saw them compete with, and hold their own against, some of the best sides in the world. This announcement is our way of recognising their commitment and hard work, and we hope it further motivates the team as they turn their focus towards the Asian Games."

--IANS

hs/

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