Hockey goalkeeper Manuel Frederick, first Keralite to win an Olympic medal in 1972, passes away at 78

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Manuel Frederick, the stalwart goalkeeper from the golden era of Indian hockey and a member of the Indian team that clinched the bronze medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics, passed away on Friday at the age of 78.

Frederick holds the distinction of being the first Keralite to win an Olympic medal. A fiercely committed custodian of the goalpost, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence, discipline and humility that continues to inspire generations of players and supporters alike.

Born in Burnassery, Kannur, in 1947, Frederick’s journey in sport as a striker in football and a goalkeeper in hockey when he was recruited to the Army’s school team in Bengaluru. His club career saw him represent ASC and HAL in Karnataka, as well as Services, Uttar Pradesh and the iconic Mohun Bagan club.

He made his India debut in 1971 and served the national team with distinction for seven years. Frederick guarded the goal in two Hockey World Cups — Netherlands 1973, where India won silver, and Argentina 1978. Known affectionately as ‘Tiger’ for his fearless and instinctive goalkeeping, he earned a formidable reputation for his mastery in defending penalty strokes.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey condoled the loss of the veteran goalkeeper, saying, “Manuel Frederick was one of India’s finest goalkeepers — a true guardian of the post whose contributions during a glorious period of Indian hockey will always be remembered. His achievements paved the way for many who dreamt of representing India at the highest level. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my deepest condolences to his family. Indian hockey has lost a great son, but his legacy will forever live on.”

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also paid tribute, stating, “It is an extremely sad day for the hockey fraternity. Manuel Frederick’s dedication, especially as a pioneer from Kerala, inspired countless youngsters from non-traditional hockey regions to believe in their dreams. His discipline, commitment, and service to the nation will always be honoured. We stand with his family in this moment of grief."

In recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian sport, Frederick was honoured with the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2019 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

