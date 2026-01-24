Shubhanshu Shukla, Alakh Pandey among distinguished personalities honoured at ‘Uttar Pradesh Diwas’ celebrations

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday participated in the ‘Uttar Pradesh Diwas’ celebrations as the chief guest. The event was held at Rashtra Prerna Sthal and witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, officials, and citizens from across the state. Significantly, Shubhanshu Shukla and Alakh Pandey were among distinguished personalities honoured on the occasion.

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme. Under this initiative, the distinctive traditional cuisine of each district of Uttar Pradesh will be identified and linked with quality improvement, branding, and market access. The aim is to ensure that local flavours gain not only regional recognition but also national and global visibility, thereby strengthening livelihoods associated with traditional food practices.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, also visited stalls showcasing a variety of traditional cuisines from different districts of the state. The leaders interacted with participants and appreciated the diversity and richness of Uttar Pradesh’s culinary heritage.

During the event, awards were announced for several distinguished personalities, including Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey, poet Hariom Panwar, and ISARC Director Dr Sudhanshu Singh, in recognition of their contributions in their respective fields.

A theme song highlighting the development journey of Uttar Pradesh, titled ‘Uttar Pradesh, Uttam Pradesh,’ was also played during the occasion, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Addressing the gathering, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers congratulated the people of the state on Uttar Pradesh Diwas and highlighted the development achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath read out a message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion. He said, “I want to congratulate the people of the state on Uttar Pradesh Diwas. The birthplace of Lord Ram is Ayodhya, Lord Krishna’s Mathura is here, eternal Kashi resides in the state, and there is sacred Prayagraj. The ongoing Maha Kumbh reflects the immense cultural capacity of Uttar Pradesh and is fulfilling the dream of boundless tourism in the state.”

He further said that Uttar Pradesh is the birthplace of great freedom fighters and heroes such as Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkaribai, Mangal Pandey, and Ram Prasad Bismil. “The people of Uttar Pradesh have carved a distinct identity through their determination and hard work. Today, the state is moving towards the goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy,” he added.

Highlighting infrastructure development, the Chief Minister said that projects such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and the Ganga Expressway are giving new momentum to Uttar Pradesh’s growth. He noted that the state will soon have 21 airports and is emerging as a major aviation hub, with international airports in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Ayodhya opening doors to the world.

He added that Uttar Pradesh is strengthening the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, with lakhs of small businesses and MSMEs operating across the state. “Every district has its own strength, whether it is the Banarasi saree from Varanasi or something else in another district. The One District One Product scheme has empowered lakhs of small entrepreneurs,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh has secured the top position in mobile manufacturing and has become an example of strong law and order.

Concluding his address, he said, “Today is the day to take resolutions to make Uttar Pradesh a progressive state. Being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh plays a crucial role in the nation’s progress. I once again extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people on Uttar Pradesh Diwas.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah through a post on social media platform X, extending warm greetings to him in Lucknow, the land of prosperity, culture, and harmony, which cherishes the sacred memories of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

