HM Shah hails Gita Press' 'Kalyan' as eternal flame of Sanatan dharma on its historic centenary

Rishikesh, Jan 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the century-long legacy of Gita Press and its monthly magazine “Kalyan”, describing it as a cornerstone of India's cultural and spiritual resurgence.

Addressing the release ceremony of the centenary edition of Kalyan at Gita Bhawan in Rishikesh, HM Shah emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Indian culture is now being placed at the heart of national policies -- a vision he said aligns perfectly with the timeless mission of Gita Press.

HM Shah paid glowing tributes to revered Hanuman Prasad Poddar, the “karmayogi” founder who dedicated his life to strengthening Sanatan dharma through Gita Press for over a century.

"No one who cherishes Sanatan Dharma or seeks solutions in Indian culture can remain unaware of Gita Press," HM Shah declared, noting that “Poddar Ji renounced worldly pursuits” to instill faith in Indian traditions across generations.

Highlighting the non-profit ethos of the institution, HM Shah said Gita Press operates not for financial gain but for "shaping and nurturing generations."

He praised Kalyan for remaining advertisement-free since its inception in 1926 — following Mahatma Gandhi's advice — to preserve its purity from market influences. "This is perhaps the first magazine in the world to run with zero advertisements," he remarked, adding that its affordable spiritual literature has reached crores, fostering character-building and nation-building.

The Home Minister recalled key milestones; the 1932 issue that portrayed Lord Krishna multifaceted as a revered deity, politician, philosopher, and vanquisher of evil; the 1936 Yoga issue explaining its systems; the post-independence Women issue; and the pivotal 1950 'Hindu Issue' that countered Western-influenced policies by rooting national direction in Indian cultural principles.

HM Shah noted that Kalyan has published 100 special issues dedicated to Sanatan dharma, keeping the "lamp of Indian culture burning" through crises and uniting the righteous strength of its followers.

"Civilizations are built not by swords but by words and knowledge -- words that shine with truth (Satya) and virtue (Satva)," he said, crediting the magazine as one of the strongest efforts to immortalise Indian culture. Linking the event to broader revival, HM Shah highlighted achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi; the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after 550 years, restoration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Somnath's enduring legacy despite repeated destructions, revocation of Article 370, development of pilgrimage sites like Kedarnath and Mahakaleshwar, repatriation of over 642 stolen idols, and promotion of mother-tongue education.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was among prominent dignitaries present.

Earlier, HM Shah offered prayers at the Lakshminarayan Temple and to Maa Ganga, blending spiritual reverence with the day's celebrations.

As Kalyan marks 100 years, HM Shah affirmed its unparalleled contribution, "those who truly know India cannot fully evaluate Gita Press' service."

The centenary edition stands as a testament to enduring devotion, awakening national consciousness, and reaffirming faith in Sanatan values amid modern challenges.

--IANS

sktr/pgh