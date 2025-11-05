November 05, 2025 1:43 PM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah congratulates Amul, IFFCO for landmark achievement among world cooperatives

HM Amit Shah congratulates Amul, IFFCO for landmark achievement among world cooperatives

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) It is a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, congratulated daily giant Amul and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) for occupying the first two ranks among the top 10 cooperatives in the world.

In a landmark achievement for India's cooperative sector, two of India's leading cooperatives, Amul and IFFCO, have secured the first and second ranks in the global ranking for cooperatives, respectively.

In a post on X social media platform, HM Shah said, “A proud moment for Bharat! Heartiest congratulations to Amul and IFFCO for occupying the first two ranks among the top ten cooperatives in the world”.

“It is an honour to the tireless dedication of millions of women associated with Amul and farmers contributing to the IFFCO. It is also a testament to the boundless potential of the cooperatives, which is being transformed into a global model of empowerment and self-reliance by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” HM Shah posted.

Meanwhile, the India’s dairy sector is the backbone of rural livelihoods and a symbol of inclusive growth. As the largest milk producer in the world, India has combined farmer-led cooperatives, women’s participation and scientific practices to achieve remarkable progress.

Notably, while safeguarding existing gains, there is continued support to the sector through subsidies, credit facilities, R&D in fodder and animal health, among others, to ensure India’s dairy sector remains resilient, inclusive, and capable of meeting future domestic and international demand.

Moreover, the National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL), set up by the Government in 2023, has achieved the impressive milestone of exporting Rs 5,403.01 crore worth of agricultural commodities, including rice, fresh red onion, sugar, baby food, processed food, spices and tea.

Also, NCEL has been promoted by five leading co-operatives -- Indian Farmers Fertiliser Co-operative Limited (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Co-operative Limited (KRIBHCO), National Agricultural Co-operative Marketing Federation of India Limited (NAFED), Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF–Amul) and the National Co-operative Development Corporation (NCDC).

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

'Fabricated and devoid of any truth': BCB refutes 'scandalous claims' of captain Nigar Sultana beating up juniors

'Fabricated and devoid of any truth': BCB refutes 'scandalous claims' of captain Nigar Sultana beating up juniors

I knew winning is going to make me emotional rather than losing: Mandhana

I knew winning is going to make me emotional rather than losing: Mandhana

Suparn Verma: What happens in India does impact everything around the world

Suparn Verma: What happens in India does impact everything around the world

Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’ (Photo Credit: Meghana Raj/Instagram)

Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’

Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Adani Energy Solutions to supply 60 MW green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM

Adani Energy Solutions to supply 60 MW green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM

Nvidia joins Indian and US investors to boost deep-tech startups with $850 million funding push

Nvidia joins Indian and US investors to boost deep-tech startups with $850 million funding push

Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Asia driving global manufacturing recovery, India among leaders

Asia driving global manufacturing recovery, India among leaders

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’