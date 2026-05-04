'Historic day': PM Modi thanks voters for showing trust in BJP

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Thanking voters in all five states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the joy of victory visible among BJP workers was memorable and described it as a historic day as the party took pole position in three Assemblies.

“Today is the day of declaration of trust in the politics of performance, stability and the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ vision, and a day for the declaration of a bright future of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

“The Lotus has bloomed due to the hard work and dedication of BJP workers,” he said, adding that voters have shown to the world why the country is known as the mother of democracy.

These were the first Assembly elections under BJP National President Nitin Nabin, and his leadership among workers has been outstanding, he said.

PM Modi congratulated BJP workers for the strong performance by NDA candidates in by-polls held in other states as well.

“Our democratic practices and institutions have also won in these elections. Over 93 per cent voting in West Bengal and record voting in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam also show the strength of our democracy, especially among women voters,” said PM Modi.

The voters have played a historic role in maintaining the reputation and respect of the country’s democratic institutions, he said.

Earlier, in a message on social media, PM Modi wrote: “The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will be remembered forever.”

Hailing the West Bengal mandate as a “display of people’s power”, he said that the BJP’s politics of good governance has triumphed and vowed to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of every person in the state.

“I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to the BJP and I assure them that our party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society,” he said.

“For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our party. I salute them,” he wrote on X.

--IANS

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