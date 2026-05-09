'Historic day' for Sanatan followers: Mahant Sitaram Das on Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari's swearing-in

Ayodhya, May 9 (IANS) Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj of Ayodhya's Saket Bhavan Temple on Saturday termed the swearing-in of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Suvendu Adhikari as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, a "historic day". He said that Adhikari's elevation to the Chief Ministerial post marks the fulfillment of a long-standing resolve.

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states and other leaders, Adhikari took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj said that the day will remain significant for the followers of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

He added that Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as the Chief Minister in West Bengal marks the fulfillment of a "long-cherished goal".

"A target of nearly 40 years has been achieved today. The era of anarchy, misgovernance, and oppression in the state has come to an end," he said, referring to the previous Trinamool Congress government.

"The Hindu community in West Bengal, especially women and girls, had long faced incidents of harassment and oppression, and now there is hope for relief from such conditions," he added.

The Hindu seer added that 'Sanatan' traditions and faith were repeatedly targeted earlier, and even organising festivals like 'Ram Navami' in the state required intervention from the High Court.

According to Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj, there is now an atmosphere of joy and enthusiasm among the 'Sanatani' community in West Bengal.

Expressing gratitude to the people of West Bengal, the Hindu seer said they had brought the BJP to power with overwhelming public support and blessings.

Praising the newly sworn-in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj noted: "He (Suvendu Adhikari) struggled for the people and for 'Sanatan' society while facing many hardships."

Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, adding that the poll victory became possible due to the hard work of both the leaders.

Referring to West Bengal as the land of saints and the abode of 'Maa Chandi' and 'Maa Kali', the Hindu seer also remarked that the day symbolises celebration and joy and is a "proud moment" for Sanatan culture.

--IANS

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