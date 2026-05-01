Prez Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings on Buddha Purnima, highlighting peace, harmony

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended best wishes on Buddha Purnima and said that Buddha's eternal messages of compassion, non-violence, peace and knowledge will continue to guide humanity.

President Murmu took to social media 'X' and said, "On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all citizens and to the followers of Bhagwan Buddha across the world."

"This sacred day marks the epoch-making events of Bhagwan Buddha's advent on the earth, enlightenment and Mahaparinirvana. His eternal messages of compassion, non-violence, peace and knowledge will continue to guide the entire humanity. In today's world which is facing numerous challenges, the teachings of Bhagwan Buddha inspire us to tread on the path of peace, tolerance and mutual harmony," she said.

"On this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to imbibe his ideals and contribute to building a peaceful, inclusive and just society," President Murmu added.

PM Modi also extended best wishes and said, "Best wishes on Buddha Purnima. Our commitment towards realising the ideals of Lord Buddha is very strong. May his thoughts deepen the spirit of joy and togetherness in our society."

In another post, PM Modi said, "Warmest wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima. On this sacred day - which inspires us to walk the path of peace, compassion, and harmony - let us reaffirm our resolve to embrace the values ​​embodied in the life of Lord Buddha."

Buddha Purnima is one of the most revered festivals in Buddhism, celebrating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha. This day holds great spiritual significance for millions of Buddhists around the world, as it marks the triumph of the Buddha's teachings and the path of peace and enlightenment.

Buddha Purnima is observed on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in April or May.

The day commemorates the birth of Siddhartha Gautama, who later became known as Lord Buddha. His birth took place in Lumbini (now in Nepal) around the 6th century BCE.

On this day, Buddhists also remember the moment when Siddhartha Gautama attained Nirvana (enlightenment) while meditating under the Bodhi tree in Bodh Gaya. This represents the realisation of the ultimate truth and the path to freedom from suffering.

In addition to his birth and enlightenment, Buddha Purnima also marks the day of the death of Lord Buddha, when he attained Parinirvana, the final passing into Nirvana at the age of 80 in Kushinagar.

Buddha Purnima is a day of reflection for Buddhists, where they contemplate the teachings of Lord Buddha -- the Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path. It is a day to embrace his message of peace, compassion, and the end of suffering.

--IANS

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