Global Hindu Diaspora urges India to act on Bangladesh violence

Washington, Jan 11 (IANS) Hindu diaspora groups have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his advisers to take immediate action over what they describe as escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, citing killings, mob attacks, and alleged state inaction.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, the Global Hindu Diaspora wrote that it was doing so with “profound sorrow and urgency.” The appeal followed what the group described as the lynching and burning alive of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Bangladeshi Hindu, and a series of similar attacks.

“Beginning August 2025, violence against Hindus accelerated sharply,” the letter said. It added that “the scale of terror unleashed since mid-December 2025 has been unrelenting.” The group said lynchings based on what it called fabricated blasphemy accusations were not new, recalling the killing of Utsav Mondal last year.

The letter said Hindus in Bangladesh had been “repeatedly abandoned by history.” It cited the Liaquat-Nehru Pact of 1950, which it said promised minority protections but failed in practice. It also pointed to the period after the 1971 Liberation War, when many Hindu refugees who fled to India were later sent back to Bangladesh.

The Global Hindu Diaspora described the current situation as a “massacre of Hindus.” It said that since August 2024, local media reporting on human rights abuses had “virtually disappeared.” That silence, it said, had been worsened by disinformation campaigns targeting Hindus and other minorities.

Citing the case of Chinmoy Krishna Das, identified as a senior ISKCON monk, the letter said he had been jailed since November 25, 2024, on “fabricated charges” and repeatedly denied bail. It accused the Yunus administration of refusing to acknowledge the communal nature of the violence, warning that this sent “a dangerous signal that mobs may act with impunity.”

More than 2,442 attacks on minorities, mostly Hindus, were reported between August 2024 and June 2025, the letter said, adding that these included dozens of killings. The group said 82 people were killed between August and November 2024 alone, along with reports of rapes, temple desecrations, and mob burnings.

Citing figures from the Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council, the letter said the situation had worsened further in recent weeks. It said 11 Hindus had been killed in the past 35 days in a pattern of lynchings, shootings, and mob attacks.

The Global Hindu Diaspora urged India to publicly condemn the attacks. It called for a humanitarian corridor, refugee camps, and UN-monitored safe zones. It also urged New Delhi to raise the issue at the United Nations and apply diplomatic and economic pressure on extremist groups.

The letter said the Citizenship Amendment Act was “a step forward but remains inadequate under current conditions.” It argued that many Bangladeshi Hindus could not reach India safely without protected corridors.

The Global Hindu Diaspora also announced plans for a nationwide silent protest in the United States. The protest is scheduled for Saturday, January 31, in major US cities. Organisers said it aims to raise awareness and send a message that the violence “cannot be ignored.”

