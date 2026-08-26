Hindu family goes missing in Bangladesh amid rising crime cases against minorities

Dhaka, Aug 26 (IANS) In yet another disturbing incident raising concerns over the safety of minorities across Bangladesh, four members of a Hindu family, including two children, went missing from Chandpur city, local media reported on Wednesday, citing a relative.

The missing family members are businessman Pintu Das, his wife Rimi, elder son Priyam, and younger son Rupam Das.

The disappearance was confirmed on Wednesday by Upma Dey, a close relative of the family and joint convener of Chandpur district Hindu Buddhist Christian Students' Unity Council.

Dey said that Pintu Das, who lived with his family in a rented house in Chandpur city, was under debt for various reasons, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, Dainik Kalbela, reported.

Reports suggest that his relatives recently came to know that a member of some Patwari family had allegedly been threatening him. Pintu Das, his wife and their two sons have been missing since then,

Confirming the incident, officer-in-charge (OC) of Chandpur Sadar Model Police Station said, "We have just learned about the disappearance of four members of his family, including Pintu Das. The matter will be investigated, and necessary steps will be taken to rescue them."

This comes just days after a retired Hindu schoolteacher, his wife, daughter and 12-year-old son were brutally murdered in Bangladesh's Rangpur city, sparking widespread condemnation.

The deceased were identified as retired Rangpur Zilla School teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, 65; his wife, Pritilata Chakraborty, 50; their daughter, Agami Chakraborty Prarthi, 23; and their son, Priyam Chakraborty, 12.

The incident occurred on August 20, with police recovering the bodies of all four family members two days later, on the night of August 22.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested two young men in connection with the killing of the retired Hindu schoolteacher and three members of his family in Rangpur city.

Police said the duo planned and carried out the murders after the former Rangpur Zilla school teacher tried to prevent them from using yaba, a potent illicit methamphetamine-based drug, on the rooftop, according to local media reports.

The accused were identified as 23-year-old Siddhartha Das and 19-year-old Mugdha Das, both detained from the Dakhiganj cremation ground in the city.

Meanwhile, leading international human rights organisation Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) strongly condemned the brutal killing of four members of the Hindu family, saying the possibility of religious extremist or militant links must be urgently investigated amid the UN's recent findings.

Expressing grave concern over the brutal incident and subsequent police investigation, JMBF said that the killing of four members of a Hindu religious minority family, including a woman and a child, cannot be hastily dismissed as an ordinary or isolated crime.

The rights body said that the victims' religious identity, the significant changes in the police's initial and subsequent accounts of the motive, doubts raised by the victims' relatives over the official narrative, and questions surrounding possible broader motives and links make a fully independent, impartial, scientific, and credible investigation essential.

JMBF further said that "in light of the UN's recent warning, the victims' religious minority identity, the changing police narrative, and the serious questions raised by the victims' relatives, it would be equally irresponsible to dismiss possible religious extremist or militant links without proper investigation."

Recently, the UN Security Council warned that Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has been attempting to use Bangladesh as a base to establish terrorist cells.

The finding appeared in the 38th report of the UN Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team. The report was submitted to the Security Council committee dealing with Islamic State, Al-Qaida and associated groups.

JMBF stressed that although the UN report does not directly link the Rangpur killings to AQIS or any other militant group, the international security warning of possible terrorist activity inside Bangladesh "strengthens the need to investigate all possible motives and connections in this case impartially."

--IANS

scor/sd/