Himesh Reshammiya's anniversary wish for wife Sonia Kapoor: You are the soul behind my melody

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Renowned singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya has completed another year of marital bliss with his better half, actress Sonia Kapoor.

Commemorating the occasion, Himesh took to his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt wish calling Sonia, "the Soul behind every melody of his life".

Sharing a stylish couple pic of the two on social media, Himesh wrote, "To my beautiful wife (red heart emoji) @soniakapoor06 You are the soul behind every melody of my life , Happy wedding Anniversary (red heart emoji) (sic)."

Expressing her excitement, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan wrote in the comment section, "Aaj toh ho jaaye MAJORRRRRR!! (sic)"

Himesh and Sonia tied the knot on May 11, 2018, as per traditional Hindu rituals at the singer's Andheri, Lokhandwala house. The nuptials were attended by the close friends and family of the couple.

For those who do not know, Himesh was previously married to Komal Reshammiya. These two decided to go their separate ways in 2017, after a decade of being married.

Work-wise, Himesh recently came out with another banger in the form of his latest track "Sharaab". Himesh joined hands with music producer Anshul Garg for his latest number.

The music video of "Sharaab" features Himesh alongside actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar. The two are seen grooving on the steps choreographed by Piyush-Shazia.

While Himesh has lent his powerful voice to the song, the music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal. The lyrics have been given by Rana Sotal.

Over and above this, Himesh has also provided the music for Salman Khan's eagerly awaited war drama, "Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace".

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under his home banner, Salman Khan Films, the movie also features actress Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.

--IANS

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