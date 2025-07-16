July 16, 2025 6:04 PM हिंदी

Himanshi Khurana reflects on experiencing every layer of pain in OTT film ‘Haan Main Pagal Haan’

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Himanshi Khurana has opened up about her emotionally intense experience in her upcoming OTT debut project, “Haan Main Pagal Haan.”

She shared that the role made her go through every layer of pain, recalling moments where she cried, screamed, and completely immersed herself in the character. Speaking about the film, Himanshi shared with IANS, “I didn’t just act in Han Main Pagal Haan... I lived every layer of pain. Every moment on set felt real—I cried, I screamed, and I broke down, not for the camera, but for the girl I was playing. Some roles challenge you, but this one consumed me. I wasn’t acting—I was feeling every second of her madness."

On Wednesday, the actress released the trailer of the upcoming psychological thriller on Instagram and wrote, “Haan Main Pagal Haan - Official Trailer The mystery begins 25th July – only on Kableone.”

Set during a chilling New Year’s Eve, the trailer introduces a gripping narrative centered around 13-year-old Manto, accused of a horrific mass murder. The story unfolds through Raaz, the only other survivor of that night, who returns thirteen years later to unravel the mystery. As Raaz delves into Manto’s dark past and his own haunting memories, long-buried secrets and startling betrayals come to light—blurring the boundaries between reality and madness.

Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra and captured by Sunita Radia, the film is produced under the banner of Saga Studios by Sumeet Singh. The movie stars Himanshi in the lead, alongside Abhishant Rana, Pratyaksh Panwar, Harjeet Walia, Abhianshu Vohra, Swatantra Bharat, Ajay Jethi, Bharti Dutt, Aryan Azad, Kudrat Pal Singh, Krishan Tandon, Atul Langaya, Farhana Bhatt, Mannat Sharma, Tannu Bhardwaj, Preet Grewal, and Jasmine Meenu.

“Haan Main Pagal Haan” will premiere on 25th July 2025 exclusively on Kable One, the fast-growing OTT platform known for delivering rich, regional stories to a global audience.

