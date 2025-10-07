October 07, 2025 10:39 PM हिंदी

Himachal bus accident: Nadda expresses condolences to bereaved families

Himachal bus accident: Nadda expresses condolences to bereaved families

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) BJP President J.P. Nadda expressed condolences to the bereaved families, whose members were killed in a road accident, as a private bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Notably, Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur is the home district of BJP J.P. Nadda.

Taking it to X, the party President said, “The news of several people being killed or injured due to a bus being caught in a devastating landslide in the Jhanduta area of Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely heartbreaking. I sought information from the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, regarding the ongoing relief and rescue operations at the accident site.”

I requested the Himachal Pradesh Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, the state BJP president Rajeev Bindal and BJP workers to immediately assist the victims, and directed the Bilaspur AIIMS administration to provide prompt medical treatment facilities. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray to God that He grants strength to the grieving families during this difficult time,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since Monday.

The accident occurred in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta Assembly segment.

Around 35 passengers were travelling in the bus that was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

State officials and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris, and a rescue operation has been underway to trace the missing passengers.

Officials said that 18 bodies have been recovered so far from the mangled remains of the bus.

Eyewitnesses said the mountain came crashing down on the bus, and the chances of survival for passengers are bleak.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those dead.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

WFI suspends Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat

WFI suspends Olympic bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat

24 years, 1 leader, a transformed nation: The Modi era and India's civilisational turning point

24 years, 1 leader, a transformed nation: The Modi era and India's civilisational turning point

Vijay Deverakonda takes a trip down memory lane; shares pictures of his visit to his school in Puttaparthi

Vijay Deverakonda takes a trip down memory lane; shares pictures of his visit to his school in Puttaparthi

Diljit Dosanjh returns to kitchen, whips up some quick hunger fix

Diljit Dosanjh returns to kitchen, whips up some quick hunger fix

Heather Knight anchors England to tense win over Bangladesh in a Women's World Cup 2025 at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo credit: ICC/X

Women's World Cup: Heather Knight anchors England to tense win over Bangladesh

Himachal bus accident: Nadda expresses condolences to bereaved families

Himachal bus accident: Nadda expresses condolences to bereaved families

Arjun Deshwal's career-best 26 helps Tamil Thalaivas to a big home win over Patna Pirates in Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

PKL 12: Deshwal's career-best 26 helps Thalaivas to a big home win over Pirates

Prez Murmu, PM Modi express condolences after 18 killed in Himachal bus accident

Prez Murmu, PM Modi express condolences after 18 killed in Himachal bus accident

Netflix joins hands with IICT & FICCI to support India’s creative Tech talent

Government of India's IICT joins hands with Netflix & FICCI to support India’s creative Tech talent

What made Amitabh Bachchan get teary eyed on his birthday?

What made Amitabh Bachchan get teary eyed on his birthday?