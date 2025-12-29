HIL Governing Council and Kalinga Lancers look to make strong start with blend of experience and young talent

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) As the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) kicks off another exciting season, the HIL Governing Council Team (HIL GC) and Kalinga Lancers strive for strong beginnings and a place in the playoffs. Both teams are composed of a mix of seasoned international players and experienced Indian athletes.

Before the 2026 season, the HIL Governing Council Team assumed operational control from the UP Rudras franchise to maintain stability for players and support staff.

The HIL Governing Council Team will kick off their campaign on January 5th against SG Pipers, with Hardik leading a squad that combines experience and youth. In goal, they have dependable options like James Mazarelo from England and Prashant Kumar Chauhan. The defensive line will be led by veterans such as Surender Kumar, who has 178 international caps, and Kane Russell, with over 200 senior caps for New Zealand. Additional backline depth is provided by James Albery from Great Britain, along with India's Prasant Barla, Jasjit Singh Kular, Mohammad Harris, and Talem Priyobarta.

In midfield, Captain Hardik Singh will lead the unit alongside Manmeet Singh, who recently netted six goals in the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup on home turf. Rahul Yadav and Ireland's seasoned midfielder Daragh Walsh will also be part of the midfield.

The attacking lineup features experienced players like Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and British forward Sam Ward, who have scored 67 and 216 senior international goals, respectively, making them key players to watch in the HIL GC attack. Additionally, Gurjot Singh, Sudeep Chirmako, and Ajeet Yadav, along with Belgium's Tanguy Cosyns and New Zealand's Simon Yorston, will boost the forward line with their additional firepower.

Kalinga Lancers will once again rely on a solid defensive core and international experience as they aim to improve on their sixth-place finish last season. In goal, they have choices including India's top goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak and Australia's Jed Snowden, both offering reliable coverage in the back.

Their defence features a prominent Belgian trio: co-captain Arthur Van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, and Antoine Kina, all with top-level experience. They are supported by Co-Captain Sanjay, whose leadership and dragflicking skills are vital to the team’s strategy. Additional players such as Sunil PB, Pratap Lakra, and Rohit Kullu strengthen the backline.

The midfield includes Australia's young pair Liam Henderson and Craig Marias, supported by India's Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Amit Kumar Toppo, and Rosan Kujur. Up front, the Lancers have a lively attacking line with some of India's best attackers—Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Angad Bir Singh, and Gursahibjit Singh—joined by Australia's Cooper Burns.

Kalinga Lancers will compete in their first HIL match against Ranchi Royals on January 4, 2026, in Chennai.

HIL Governing Council Team squad:

James Mazarelo (Great Britain), Prashant Kumar Chauhan, James Albery (Great Britain), Jasjit Singh Kular, Mohammad Haris, Surender Kumar, Kane Russell (New Zealand), Prasant Barla, Talem Priyobarta, Hardik Singh, Manmeet Singh, Rahul Yadav, Daragh Walsh (Ireland), Simon Yorston (New Zealand), Ajeet Yadav, Sudeep Chirmako, Sam Ward (Great Britain), Tanguy Cosyns (Belgium), Gurjot Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

Kalinga Lancers Squad:

Jed Snowden (Australia), Krishan B Pathak, Sunil PB, Antoine Kina (Belgium), Pratap Lakra, Arthur Van Doren (Belgium), Rohit Kullu, Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium), Sanjay, Craig Marais (Australia), Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Amit Kumar Toppo, Liam Henderson (Australia), Rosan Kujur, Gursahibjit Singh, Cooper Burns (Australia), Angad Bir Singh, Deepak Pradhan, Dilpreet Singh, Boby Singh Dhami.

