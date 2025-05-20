May 20, 2025 11:58 PM हिंदी

Herschelle Gibbs to captain African Lions in Intercontinental Legends Championship

Greater Noida, May 20 (IANS) Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs will lead African Lions in the upcoming Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC), which will be played from May 27 to June 5 here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

The African Lions franchise is owned by Elite Strike Sports LLP. Speaking about the team, franchise owner Krishna Shetty said, "We are thrilled to welcome Herschelle Gibbs to the African Lions. His vast experience, fierce competitiveness, and leadership will not only strengthen our squad on the field but also inspire emerging players across Africa."

Intercontinental Legends Championship (ILC) founder and director Gaurav Kamal said, "We’re excited to welcome African Lions. Their inclusion brings fresh energy and a powerful legacy to the tournament, promising fans thrilling performances and a deeper connection across cricketing continents."

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Suresh Raina will lead the Asian Kings. The team will field a star‑studded squad featuring Raina, former Sri Lanka opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, and former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan.

The six teams participating in the tournament are: African Lions, Trans Titans (Australia and New Zealand), Euro Gladiators, American Strikers, Asian Kings, and Indian Warriors. The six iconic teams represent six global regions. The upcoming tournament will be live on the Sony Sports Network.

The Championship will begin on May 27 and will be played here at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The final of the mega event is slated for June 5.

With six continents, six teams, and 18 games of action-packed cricket, the Intercontinental Legends Championship promises to redefine the boundaries of the sport.

--IANS

ab/bsk/

