Here’s why Sonali Bendre calls husband Goldie Behl ‘irritating’

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Sonali Bendre shared that while she was shooting on the sets of the 1994 film Naraaz, her now husband Goldie Behl would find places the actress would sit and read.

During a conversation with Farah Khan, who had come to her house to cook a meal that included a flavorful Kashmiri Gucchi Pulao, Sonali talked about her romance with Goldie.

Farah asked: “Tell me where did you meet Goldie? You were doing a movie?”

“At Naraaz’s set, whoever used to come during lunchtime, that's where I met Goldie, irritating Goldie, who would constantly find all the corners wherever I would find a corner to sit and read. He would come and sit there,” Sonali replied, to which Farah said: “Obviously, he was wooing you.”

She went on to say that after two to three heroines said no to Goldie for the 1998 film “Angaaray,” she went on to do the film, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Farah quipped: “So he married you out of gratitude? That she was such a good girl, who bailed him out? I think Goldie is still smitten. You look the same—from Hum Saath Saath Hain to now.”

“Angaaray” also stars Akshay Kumar, Nagarjuna, Pooja Bhatt. It is inspired by the American film State of Grace. Mahesh Bhatt again used the same theme in his 2003 film Footpath. The film was dubbed and released in Telugu as Rowdy in 2003.

It was in 2018, when the actress announced that she has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital. Despite having stage 4 cancer, the actress became cancer free in 2021.

Sonali went on to talk about it to Farah.

“Actually, what happens is, we think it's not the right time. And even if we are saying, ‘I should have followed it up more aggressively,’ because I was going to the doctor and was saying, ‘These are the symptoms, this is happening,’ and you think it will happen, but we don't pay attention to ourselves. And what I realised with cancer is: early detection saves lives.”

“So you have to detect it early, which means you have to go for scans and tests.”

