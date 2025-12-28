Here’s how Salman Khan defied security cover on his 60th birthday

December 28, 2025 4:12 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who currently has Y+ security cover, defied security protocols on his 60th birthday.

Skipping the usual bulletproof car, he hopped on his motorcycle and enjoyed a free-spirited ride around his Panvel farmhouse. On Saturday, Salman was spotted taking the ride, leaving his fleet of heavily armored vehicles behind. The ‘Sultan’ actor was seen riding with his security team following closely. Along the route, fans and photographers lining the road cheered and waved at him. As he crossed a bridge, Salman rode with remarkable ease and confidence.

On his birthday, Khan, usually seen surrounded by tight security, showed a different side of himself. Despite the heightened protection in recent years, he appeared completely at ease and carefree during the bike ride.

In recent years, Salman Khan has often been seen traveling in bulletproof cars under tight security. The heightened protection comes after several serious incidents. In April 2024, a firing took place outside his Bandra residence, prompting additional safety measures His security was further reinforced following alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports suggest that bulletproof glass was installed at Galaxy Apartments, and high-value bulletproof vehicles were added to his convoy. Concerns escalated even more after the murder of his close friend and politician, Baba Siddique.

Interestingly, Salman Khan’s passion for bikes is no secret. Over the years, he has frequently been seen cycling through Mumbai streets and riding motorcycles at various locations. However, his passion for cycling had taken a backseat in recent times due to mounting security threats.

Meanwhile, the ‘Dabangg’ star rang in his birthday on 26th December at his Panvel farmhouse. The star-studded guest list included celebrities such as MS Dhoni, AP Dhillon, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Orry, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Sangeeta Bijlani, Huma Qureshi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Mika Singh. Bobby Deol and his family also attended the celebration and it marked the ‘Animal’ actor’s first public appearance following the passing of his father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

