Here’s how Kajol shows an outfit can outshine a compliment

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol, on Tuesday, shared a series of glamorous photos showing how an outfit can sometimes uplift confidence more than words ever could.

Dressed in an elegant, stylish black outfit, the actress exuded confidence and charm. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted her photos and captioned it as, “Sometimes ur feelings can get complicated but dressing shouldn’t be! Here’s to an uncomplicated beautiful black dress that did more for my self-esteem than a compliment! #trailerlaunch #twomuch #black.”

In the images, the ‘Dilwale’ actress is seen striking different poses for the camera. Notably, Kajol had earlier worn this dress during the trailer launch of her upcoming talk show, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.”

On September 15, the makers dropped the trailer for Prime Video’s original talk show—'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle.’ Speaking about stepping into the role of a host for the very first time, Kajol said, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos—the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry the audience is always curious about.”

She added, “We’ve turned the traditional talk-show format on its head—no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Two Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered—filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy.”

Twinkle Khanna mentioned, “I’ve always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humor—and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief.”

The guest list of the show boasts stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Govinda, Janhvi Kapoor, and many more.

