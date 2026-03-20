China's assertiveness in South China Sea poses global security concern: Report

Naypyidaw, March 20 (IANS) Vietnam's resistance to Chinese hegemony in the South China Sea represents both a national defence of sovereignty and a struggle to uphold international law. The deterioration of ties between the two countries indicates a risky trajectory – one where China’s assertiveness could disrupt fragile stability in the Southeast Asian region, a report has detailed.

According to a recent report in Myanmar media outlet 'Mizzima News', the global community must stay alert, back diplomatic solutions, and oppose China's coercive maritime expansion, as inaction could risk legitimising Chinese aggressive tactics and destabilise the rules-based international order.

“China’s increasingly assertive posture in the South China Sea has become one of the most pressing geopolitical challenges of our time. At the heart of this dispute lies Vietnam, a nation with centuries of resistance against northern domination, now facing Beijing’s aggressive maritime expansion. The deterioration of relations between China and Vietnam is not simply a bilateral quarrel; it is a harbinger of instability across Southeast Asia, with global implications for freedom of navigation, international law, and regional security,” it detailed.

The report noted that China's expansive position through its “infamous nine-dash line”, encompassing nearly the entire South China Sea, directly overlaps with Vietnam’s territorial claims in Paracel and Spratly islands.

Beijing’s assertion was rejected by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2016, which ruled that it had no standing in international law.

“Despite this, Beijing has intensified its island-building campaigns, militarised artificial reefs, and deployed coast guard vessels to enforce its presence. These actions have eroded Vietnam’s sovereignty and undermined ASEAN’s attempts to negotiate a binding Code of Conduct. Vietnam has responded by fortifying its own holdings in the Spratlys, but the imbalance of power remains stark,” it added.

Recent developments in 2025–2026, the report said, underscore the increasing volatility of the dispute, with China expanding coast guard deployments and intensifying naval patrols in disputed waters, often “harassing” Vietnamese fishing vessels.

In response, Vietnam, in turn, has reinforced infrastructure on its holdings in Spratly island, including airstrips and surveillance systems, signalling its resolve to counter further encroachment.

“Meanwhile, the United States has deepened military cooperation with the Philippines, prompting reciprocal Chinese naval deployments. ASEAN–China negotiations on a Code of Conduct remain stalled, with irreconcilable differences preventing meaningful progress. These developments underscore that the dispute is not merely bilateral but part of a wider contest involving US–China rivalry and regional security,” it mentioned.

“The world must be cautious of China’s assertive policies. Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea are not isolated; they represent a broader strategy of coercion and expansion. If unchecked, this approach could destabilise the entire Southeast Asian region, embolden China to challenge international maritime law, and weaken global norms of sovereignty. Vietnam’s plight is emblematic of the dangers faced by smaller nations when confronted by a rising hegemon,” it further stated.

Highlighting China's expansionist policy, the report further said, “The South China Sea is not just a regional dispute; it is a global security concern that affects trade routes, energy supplies, and the credibility of international law.”

--IANS

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