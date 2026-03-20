Reese Witherspoon reflects on her 20s, 30s & 40s before turning 50

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon will be turning 50 on Sunday. But before celebrating the milestone birthday, the 'Legally Blonde' actress reflected on the years that shaped her into the person she is today.

She revealed that in her 40s, she was busy trying out new things and embracing life fully.

Her social media post read, "Turning 40 felt like my first deep exhale. I know who I am now - and what I want. Producing, championing women's stories, and helping others find their voice lights me up. I still work hard, but now it's with purpose. I co-wrote my first novel, explored new projects, and pushed myself in ways I'd never before."

When Witherspoon came into her 30s, she finally found her voice. The 'Fear' actress was learning how to balance motherhood while shaping her path.

"I was learning to trust myself more- figuring out how to be a mom while having a career. I started producing because I wanted to tell stories that mattered, stories about women that weren't being told. Wild and Big Little Lies felt like turning points. I realized I could create my own opportunities instead of waiting for them," she went on to add.

Turning the clock to her 20s, she revealed that at that time she was ambitious, anxious, and was getting her first taste of fame.

"I was scared of everything, but I kept going. I threw myself into roles like Elections and Cruel Intentions, and then I won an Oscar at 29 for Walk the Line. I was working nonstop, trying to figure out life, how to be a mom and I had no idea what I was doing half the time. But I was learning and discovering that I could handle more than I had thought."

Sharing what she has in store for the future, Witherspoon said that she still has a long way to go and a lot more to do.

--IANS

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