Here’s how Genelia Deshmukh left husband Riteish Deshmukh beaming with pride and joy

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh couldn’t contain his joy as his wife Genelia Deshmukh’s latest film, “Sitaare Zameen Par,” opened to glowing reviews and impressive box office numbers.

Taking to social media, the actor shared a heartwarming note celebrating the film’s success and expressing his pride in his wife’s achievement. The 'Masti' actor, on Sunday, shared a happy photo with his wife and kids alongside a heartfelt note. Calling Genelia by her affectionate nickname. Riteish wrote, “Waking up smiling to great reviews and box office collections of #sitaarezameenpar ….. happy & a proud husband….. congratulations Baiko @geneliad.”

In the image, the couple is seen smiling with their sons in bed as they pose for a family picture. Interestingly, Riteish Deshmukh has been cheering for his wife by sharing shout-outs on social media. Even during the film’s special screening, he stepped aside to let her pose with Aamir Khan, allowing her to fully enjoy the moment.

A few days ago, the 'Housefull 5' actor penned an appreciation note for his wife, Genelia, on his Instagram handle. The note read, “Please do yourself a favour — go watch the best film of the year! #SitaareZameenPar is not just a movie, it’s an experience. It makes you laugh, it makes you cry — and by the time it ends, it leaves you a better human being. The true ‘sitaares’ of this film are the children — absolutely phenomenal performances that steal your heart and never let go.”

Referring to Aamir as one of Bollywood’s best, Riteish added, “Aamir Khan once again proves why he’s one of the finest actors this country has ever seen. His performance is deeply layered, incredibly nuanced, and profoundly moving.”

Praising his better half, he wrote, “@geneliad is pure magic on screen. She lights up every frame with her presence — her eyes say everything, and I say this not just as a husband, but as a genuine fan of her craft.”

“Sitaare Zameen Par,” which stars Genelia opposite Aamir Khan, marked another milestone in the actress’ evolving journey as an actress. The sports drama has been widely appreciated for its emotional depth and engaging narrative. The film was released in theatres on June 20, 2025.

