April 12, 2026 5:28 PM हिंदी

'Her music will live forever': Prez Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan on Asha Bhosle's demise

'Her music will live forever': Prez Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan on Asha Bhosle's demise

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over the passing of playback singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday, stating that the legendary singer enriched Indian music for decades, and her music will live forever.

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 93 on Sunday in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "The passing of Asha Bhosle Ji has created a huge void in the world of music. Her legendary career as an iconic singer has defined an era of music in India. I have fond memories of having interacted with her personally."

"She led her life on her own terms as an artist and as an individual. With her melodious and timeless voice, she enriched Indian music for decades. Her music will live forever. Her demise is an irreparable loss to music lovers. I convey my heartfelt condolences to her family and countless admirers," she added.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan also took to social media and offered condolences over the passing of the legendary singer.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary singer Asha Bhosle ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family, admirers, and music lovers," the Vice President said in a post on X.

Praising the late singer's versatility, he added, "Asha ji's versatile voice allowed her to effortlessly transition across genres, mastering soulful ghazals and traditional bhajans, leaving an indelible mark on Indian music. Her timeless voice and musical legacy will continue to resonate in the hearts of millions and inspire generations to come. Om Shanti."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief in a post on X, stating, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known."

Praising the singer's journey, he said, "Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance."

"I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her," the Prime Minister said.

"My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations, and her songs will forever echo in people's lives," he added.

--IANS

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