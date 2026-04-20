Online LPG cylinder bookings increased to 99 pc amid geo-political crisis: Govt

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) LPG supply continues to be affected by the prevailing geopolitical situation, the government said on Monday, adding that supply of LPG to domestic households has been prioritised, as online LPG cylinder bookings increased to 99 per cent on industry basis.

Delivery authentication code (DAC) based deliveries have increased to around 92 per cent to prevent diversion. DAC is received on the registered mobile number of the consumer.

“Many of the LPG distributorships were operating on Sunday to ensure delivery of domestic LPG cylinders to households,” said Petroleum Ministry.

Total commercial LPG allocation has also been increased to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, including 10 per cent reform-linked allocation.

Since March 23, 2026, more than 18.45 lakh 5-kg free trade LPG cylinders have been sold.

“A three-member committee of Executive Directors from IOCL, HPCL and BPCL is coordinating with State authorities and industry bodies to plan commercial LPG distribution in the States/UTs. During the last 5 days, on an average more than 7000 MT/day of commercial LPG has been sold,” informed the ministry.

Auto LPG sales were observed to have shifted from private to PSU OMCs. To meet the rising demand, the sale of auto LPG by the PSU OMCs has been increased. The major increase has been observed in the States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan and West Bengal, etc.

Moreover, since March 2026, more than 4.93 lakh PNG connections have been gasified.

Further, more than 5.51 lakh customers have been registered for new connections. Till April 19, about 39,200 PNG consumers have surrendered their LPG connections via MYPNGD.in website.

“All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, while sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption,” according to the official statement.

--IANS

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