Hema Malini stunned to see a revamped Mumbai street: I actually rubbed my eyes

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood superstar-turned-politician Hema Malini expressed her pleasant surprise at the sight of an otherwise busy Mumbai street cleared of its usual hawkers and encroachments. The actress further mentioned that the transformation of the street made her rub her eyes in disbelief.

Sharing pictures of the street on her social media account, Hema wrote, “Such a pleasant surprise today when I took the familiar route through Irla — I actually rubbed my eyes and asked the driver if he had taken the correct road! All encroachments on the platforms removed, shop windows actually visible, happy public using the sidewalks to go about their work — Irla transformed! All due to the commitment of the BJP MLA from Andheri West (Mumbai Suburban) Shri Ameet Satam who has also been appointed as the BJP President — Mumbai unit. I hope this clean drive continues to be maintained ll#mumbaisuburb #mumbaikar.”

In pictures posted, the narrow roadside path appears free of the hawkers and roadside stalls that otherwise block the road making it congested, and making it difficult for pedestrians to walk comfortably.

Hema Malini, a BJP Member of Parliament from Mathura, has been active in political life since joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2014, and she is often seen raising public concerning issues through her social media.

The actress has also been a part of the Bollywood industry for over 6 decades. Hema Malini was considered as a superstar during her prime era in Bollywood and was called as the Dream Girl.

She has been apart of many super hit movies like Seeta aur Geeta, Sholay, Deam Girl, The Burning Train, Baghban and many more.

Hema Malini was married to late bollywood superstar Dharmendra who passed away in November 2025. The Kapil is parents to two girls, actress Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

