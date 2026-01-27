Hema Malini reveals her mother objected to her dancing barefeet on hot rocks for iconic song in Sholay

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) Veteran Hindi cinema superstar Hema Malini recently revisited one of the most physically demanding moments of her illustrious career, during the filming of the iconic “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” dance sequence from the cult classic Sholay.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS during a magazine cover launch commemorating 50 years of Sholay, the actress revealed that her mother had strongly objected to her dancing barefoot on scorching rocks during the peak of May’s intense heat.

Recalling the experience, Hema Malini told IANS, “My mother was so worried about me dancing on the rocks barefeet, especially considering the extreme heat.”

She described the shooting conditions as extremely harsh. “The sand, the mud and especially the rocks were unbearably hot. Even stepping barefoot on the stones was very painful. My mother was worried and suggested that I wear a thin sole under my feet so that it wouldn’t hurt too much,” she shared.

“However, the idea didn’t last long,” said Hema. “Rameshji noticed it immediately and asked me to remove it. He explained that during the dance movements, it would be visible on screen, and that wouldn’t look right,” the actress added.

She further added, “I tried my best to convince Ramesh Sippy to shoot the song in November or December. I told him it would be extremely hot in May and that I would be able to dance better if we avoided that heat. But he was very particular and said he wanted it to be shot in May itself.”

Hema added, “After the shoot, I would put my feet in cold water and wrap them in cold towels to reduce the pain. I think my years of Bharatanatyam practice gave my legs and feet the strength to endure it. More than anything,” * she said.

Ramesh Sippy added, “Despite the discomfort, Hema Malini completed the shoot. It was very brave of her. Also I feel it was the inner spirit that helped me get through it.”

For the uninitiated, the sequence went on to become one of the most memorable moments in ‘Sholay’. Sholay that released in 1975, went onto become the most iconic movies of Indian cinema. Along with Hema Malini, it also starred Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan, AK Hangal, Sachin Pilgaonkar in important roles.

It was directed by director Ramesh Sippy.

–IANS

rd/