Helen Flanagan says her eldest child feels 'embarrassed' to see her on television

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Reality star Helen Flanagan has shared that her eldest child feels "embarrassed" watching her mom on TV. The ‘Coronation Street’ actress has daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, as well as five-year-old son, Charlie, with her 37-year-old ex-fiance, footballer Scott Sinclair.

The kids cannot help but burst into fits of laughter when Helen pops up on screen, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told BANG Showbiz, "My children love seeing me on TV. My five-year-old will say, 'That’s mummy’. I’ve watched bits of TV with them, and they find it hilarious, though my eldest does get embarrassed. It’s quite funny because at home I get outvoted on what we watch”.

Helen has starred on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating and more recently, Paramount+'s Celebrity Ex on the Beach, since she bid farewell to her Coronation Street alter ego Rosie Webster in 2018 after 18 years on and off.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 35-year-old star wants them to get involved in everything she does, particularly when it comes to performing in pantomimes.

Helen said, "I like them to see what I’m doing because I’m often away working, so I try to involve them where I can, like bringing my eldest along when I was doing panto. "Everything I do is for them, so I want them to feel part of it”.

After she called off her and Scott's engagement in October 2022, Helen dated former boxer David Haye, 45, which ended in December 2023 after six months, and ex-football player Robbie Talbot, 46, whom she split from in May 2025 after a one-year romance.

Helen is one of nine famous singletons who are appearing in Celebrity Ex on the Beach, which sees them jet out to Tenerife to meet potential lovers, only to also come face-to-face with their former partners.

--IANS

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