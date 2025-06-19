Heartwarming to know that we have kept the Pataudi legacy alive, says Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar said it was a heartwarming moment for him to ensure that the Pataudi family’s legacy will continue to be a part of the India-England cricket rivalry through a medal to be presented to the winning captain of the Test series played between two teams, which will now be contested for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

The ECB’s move to rename the erstwhile Pataudi Trophy after Tendulkar and James Anderson drew criticism. But with Tendulkar revealing that he also reached out to the ECB, BCCI, and ICC Chairman Jay Shah to ensure the Pataudi name should remain a part of India-England cricket, it was unveiled on Thursday that a newly commissioned ‘Pataudi Medal’ will be presented to the winning captain of each Test series played between the two teams.

“When the Pataudi Trophy was retired, I was travelling, I think in Spain or somewhere, and I heard about it. The decision was taken by the ECB and BCCI to retire and start a new trophy altogether. So, the new trophy, the first time I got to know about it was, I think, just some time ago, last month, when ECB and BCCI decided to name this trophy after both of us.”

“It's a nice recognition, I thought, of our contributions to our respective nations in Test cricket. At the same time, I picked up the phone, and my first phone call was to the Pataudi family. I spoke to them and also discussed about keeping the legacy alive. It's important to not forget the contribution to Indian cricket and having inspired so many generations, I think it's important.”

“I said, I'll come back to you on this. I spoke to Mr. Jay Shah (ICC Chairman), BCCI, and ECB, and shared some ideas. Over some time, and a few phone calls, we unanimously decided that the Pataudi Medal of Excellence should be awarded to the winning captain, because he was known for his leadership, and this would be a good match,” said Tendulkar to IANS in a select virtual interaction, ahead of the first Test starting in Leeds on Friday.

The Pataudi family’s legacy is deeply intertwined with the history of cricket between India and England. Both Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and his son, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, led the Indian cricket team and also played county cricket in England, with the former being the only cricketer to represent both countries in Tests.

“The outcome of those phone calls and multiple discussions was very, very positive. It was heartwarming to know that we've kept the legacy alive. It is important that it's remembered in the way it's meant to be. I've always respected my seniors, and I've always valued their contribution to our country, as the foundation was built then.”

“On that foundation, multiple things have happened over a period of time. Hopefully, what the newer generation constructs will be something that, over a period of time, we'll look back and be proud of. So we cannot forget our heroes, and all in all, it was indeed a positive outcome, to have not just the trophy named after the two of us, but also in knowing that Mr. Pataudi's legacy is very much alive,” concluded Tendulkar.

