It was a working birthday for Raghav Juyal: 'Being busy is the best kind of celebration'

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal is celebrating his 34th birthday on Thursday and he decided to spend his special day doing what he loves the most — working.

The 'Kill' actor was in a dubbing studio, working on one of his upcoming projects on his birthday.

Shedding light on why he decided to have a working birthday, Raghav shared, "I feel grateful to be working on my birthday. For me, being busy doing what I love is the best kind of celebration. Every year I grow a little more as an artist, and it feels good to be on that journey even today. I'm happiest when I'm creating, learning, and pushing myself — and that's the energy I want to carry forward."

In the meantime, Juyal was welcomed on board Srikanth Odela’s action thriller, "The Paradise" on his birthday.

The makers of the forthcoming drama, SLV Cinemas took to their X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline and, wrote, "Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @TheRaghav_Juyal a very Happy Birthday. Welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

It is not clear yet which role Juyal will be playing in the drama, however, if the sources are to be believed, he has been roped in as the antagonist in the film.

With Nani as the protagonist, "The Paradise" marks the Natural Star's second collaboration with the filmmaker after their blockbuster hit "Dussehra".

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas, the movie will also see Sonali Kulkarni in a crucial role.

At the moment, "The Paradise" is being filmed at RFC. The makers are reportedly shooting a huge action sequence choreographed by stunt master Real Satish in a specially constructed set.

