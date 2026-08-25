August 25, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Heartening to see Gurukul students connecting with tech via computer lab: Gautam Adani

Heartening to see Gurukul students connecting with tech via computer lab: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (IANS) The Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday said it was heartening to see students of Shri Nishulk Gurukul Mahavidyalaya in Ayodhya connect with technology through a modern computer laboratory.

"It is heartening to see the students of Shri Nishulk Gurukul Mahavidyalaya in Ayodhya connecting with technology through a modern computer lab. To have been able to fulfill even a small wish of theirs brings us immense joy," he said in a post on X.

He also noted that the initiative was aimed at bridging the country's ancient tradition of knowledge with the digital age and bringing the younger generation closer to their roots while opening new avenues for learning.

"This humble effort to bridge our ancient tradition of knowledge with the digital age is intended to bring the new generation closer to their roots and open up new avenues for learning, this is our fond hope," he added.

In addition, the Adani Group chairman also extended his best wishes to the students for their future.

"My heartfelt best wishes for a bright future for all the students of the Gurukul," he said.

The initiative comes amid efforts by the Adani Group and its associated organisations to support educational opportunities and provide students with access to modern learning tools and technology.

Earlier this month, more than 1,000 students from over 40 schools across Dharavi participated in an inter-school competition and exhibition organised to mark the 80th Independence Day.

The event -- Mere Sapno Ki Dharavi 2.0 -- was organised by Adani Navbharat Developers Pvt Ltd (ANDPL) in partnership with Dharavi Social Mission.

Students showcased their vision for Dharavi through drawings, paintings, science models and projects focusing on issues such as green public spaces, cleaner surroundings, modern schools, healthcare, clean energy, water conservation, waste management and technology-enabled services.

--IANS

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