Heartbroken youth climbs high-tension electric pole after girlfriend refuses marriage in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Chinnayyanapalya village in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru after a youth climbed a high-tension electric pole allegedly over a love failure incident on Wednesday.

The youth, identified as Somashekhar, is said to have been in a relationship with a young woman for the past three years. According to local sources, the woman had recently refused to marry him and was reportedly trying to end the relationship.

Upset over the development, Somashekhar allegedly created a ruckus at the woman’s house by damaging roofing sheets before climbing a nearby high-tension electric pole.

Eyewitnesses said the youth refused to come down and insisted that he would descend only after the woman arrived at the spot.

On receiving information, Anekal police rushed to the scene and attempted to convince him to climb down safely. However, despite repeated appeals by the police, the youth initially refused to cooperate.

A fire and rescue team was also pressed into service to handle the situation. Meanwhile, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot as officials made repeated efforts to bring the youth down safely. The efforts are continuing to get him down safely.

As there was a danger of high-voltage electricity flowing through the pole, the power supply was disconnected as a precautionary measure, and a rescue operation was carried out to bring the youth down safely.

It may be recalled that, dejected over not getting married, 27-year-old Masana Shetty of Madhuvanahalli in Kollegal taluk committed suicide by holding on to a high-tension electric line on March 19, 2025. The weeping mother watched the whole incident, along with the villagers.

No sooner had he held the electric cable in his hand than he suffered electrocution and was charred to death, with his body hanging from the electric line, much to the dismay of the onlookers.

A drunkard, Shetty was pestering his mother to arrange a matrimonial alliance for him. His mother had advised him to quit the habit of drinking to find a suitable alliance, as the condition now was not favourable, with things becoming difficult even for those with good character to find a suitable alliance.

Paying heed to his mother’s advice, Shetty had quit drinking for the past several months, but had something else in store for him, as it became increasingly difficult to find a suitable alliance. His mother had visited several villages to find a suitable bride, but the family members of the latter were reluctant to pursue the alliance, because Shetty was not self-sufficient. He had a tiny house, but didn’t have any land of his own, the two reasons due to which the marriage talks had failed.

Since then, Shetty had gone into depression, cursing his own fate for not finding a suitable alliance, despite changing his behaviour. Moreover, he was worried about living in dire straits. His mother was deeply worried about his condition.

--IANS

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