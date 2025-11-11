November 11, 2025 11:36 AM हिंदी

Healy picks uncapped Weatherald to open with Khawaja in Australia XI for Ashes opener

Healy picks uncapped Weatherald to open with Khawaja in Australia XI for Ashes opener

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Australian cricketing legend Ian Healy has picked his XI for the first Ashes Test that begins on November 21 at the Optus Stadium in Perth, choosing Jake Weatherald as opener alongside Usman Khawaja with Marnus Labuschagne to bat at No. 3.

This change to the top orde moves Cameron Green down to No. 6, with assuming he is fit to bowl, which in turn makes Beau Webster the unfortunate 12th man.

Although Green has only bowled four overs this season, he is expected to take on a substantial bowling workload in the Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the WACA starting Tuesday.

If Green can demonstrate he’s prepared to serve as a versatile player, Healy was willing to overlook Webster, who has done nothing wrong so far in his international career, considering he has scored just 11, 6, and 13 from his three Shield appearances so far this season.

“Originally I had Labuschagne opening, not Weatherald, that was the change to my original XI. But if Green overcomes his body issues and bowls today against Queensland, then that could cover the bowling. Only recently I had Green at three with Webster in the team as well for bowling security. But Beau hasn’t convinced me that his form is anywhere near as good as it was,” Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

While Weatherald failed to make a mark in Tasmania’s first innings against South Australia on Monday, contributing 23 runs in the team’s tally of 209, Healy appreciated the fact that he has gone past the 50-run mark thrice so far this season playing the red ball.

“Even though Weatherald didn’t make many yesterday (against South Australia), I don't mind him making 23 out of 209. When you lose a toss in Hobart and you see how green that wicket is, it can be dynamite to bat on a Shield wicket. He would have been working hard and this is the hardest cricket Jake Weatherald will ever play, waiting to see whether he's going to get selected in the XI. He didn't fail. He could have made none on that wicket, because plenty of them did,” Healy elaborated.

Ian Healy’s Australia XI for Perth Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Playing against India in India is never easy: Ganguly feels upcoming series will be tough for SA

Playing against India in India is never easy: Ganguly feels upcoming series will be tough for SA

Chiranjeevi believes Dharmendra’s death hoax, offers condolence to family in a now deleted post

Chiranjeevi believes Dharmendra’s death hoax, offers condolence to family in a now deleted post

Aussies will be dusted 3-2 in Ashes at home: O’Keefe's bold prediction for The Ashes

Aussies will be dusted 3-2 in Ashes at home: O’Keefe's bold prediction for The Ashes

Healy picks uncapped Weatherald to open with Khawaja in Australia XI for Ashes opener

Healy picks uncapped Weatherald to open with Khawaja in Australia XI for Ashes opener

Vishal on Delhi blast: May those people behind this atrocious act be caught and punished severely! (Photo Credit: Vishal/X)

Vishal on Delhi blast: May those people behind this atrocious act be caught and punished severely!

'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

'Voting is greatest donation one can give': BJP, JD(U) leaders on 2nd phase of Bihar polls

Javed Akhtar falls for Dharmendra's death hoax, Family confirms the actor is alive

Javed Akhtar falls for Dharmendra's death hoax, Family confirms the actor is alive

ECI records 14.55 pc polling in 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election

ECI records 14.55 pc polling in 2nd phase of Bihar Assembly election

Hema Malini expresses anger over false reports of Dharmendra's demise: 'What is happening is unforgivable'

Hema Malini expresses anger over false reports of Dharmendra's demise: 'What is happening is unforgivable'

World leaders express solidarity with India after deadly Delhi blast

World leaders express solidarity with India after deadly Delhi blast