Health Minister reviews progress of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday undertook a review of the progress of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission to ensure the quality of medicines.

Pharmacovigilance by IPC plays a major role in safeguarding patient health. The body regulates the quality, safety, and efficacy of the India-made medicines for both the domestic and global markets.

Nadda stated that the efforts signal the country's growing scientific self-reliance. The meeting was themed 'advancing towards Viksit Bharat by ensuring pharmaceutical quality and safety'.

“Reviewed the progress of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) and appreciated its sustained efforts in strengthening pharmacopeial standards, pharmacovigilance systems, and regulatory science,” the Health Ministry shared in a post on social media platform X.

“IPC plays a vital role in ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines for the people of India and the global community. These efforts reflect our growing scientific self-reliance and are aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Recently, the IPC, Ghaziabad, signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Nagaland Medical Council, the Nagaland State Drugs Control Administration (NSDCA), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland, and the State Pharmacy Council, Government of Nagaland.

“The collaboration seeks to strengthen pharmacovigilance and materiovigilance, promote adverse event reporting, build stakeholder capacity, expand adverse drug reaction (ADR) monitoring centres/ Medical Device Adverse Event Monitoring Centres (MDMCs), and advance safe medicine use through the National Formulary of India across healthcare facilities in Nagaland,” the Health Ministry said.

Notably, the MoU with Nagaland Drugs Control Administration is IPC’s second MoU, followed by UPFDA, and the first of its kind in the North Eastern region.

In September, the IPC launched the National Pharmacovigilance Week and urged healthcare professionals and patients to actively participate in pharmacovigilance.

The week-long campaign aimed to sensitise healthcare professionals, regulators, researchers, and the public to actively report adverse drug reactions (ADRs) through simplified digital platforms.

