He will return to power again in 2029: BJP on PM Modi becoming India's second-longest serving PM

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The BJP on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he surpassed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s record to become India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister in a single uninterrupted term.

Celebrating the milestone, the party said it was not just a matter of pride but also a sign of continued public faith, adding that PM Modi predicted and said he would return to power once again in the 2029 general elections.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Rohan Gupta said, "I believe this record has been created by the people of the country, and the credit should go to them. It is a testament to the unwavering faith they have in Prime Minister Modi. He has upheld that trust. Along with the people of the nation, he has helped take the country to new heights. GDP, employment, and overall national sentiment are on a positive trajectory."

BJP leader Danish Azad Ansari added, "This is not the only milestone—Prime Minister Modi has achieved many. He is the only Prime Minister born after Independence, and that too is a major achievement."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal added, "This clearly shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the flagbearer of Indian democracy and the most popular leader in the country."

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "What is even more significant is that PM Narendra Modi is the only non-Congress Prime Minister in the history of our country to have consecutively assumed office for three terms."

Bihar Minister Neeraj Singh Bablu said, "Narendra Modi is the most renowned Prime Minister India has ever had. We feel proud that the most popular leader in the world is from our country. It is a matter of great pride and honour for us. Under his leadership, India will lead the world in development."

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar stated, "In the 2029 elections, the BJP will win again, and PM Modi will once again become the Prime Minister. He was also CM of Gujarat. It’s not just about the length of tenure, but about achievements during that time. If we look at initiaves like Operation Sindoor, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and others, the impact is evident. I want to thank PM Modi for this."

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also reacted and said, "During the Congress era, we saw our country go through a dark chapter. Yet, we respect the achievements of every Prime Minister. However, our current PM has broken all previous records and continues to work tirelessly, fulfilling public trust and expectations."

BJP Spokesperson S. Prakash said, "It's a phenomenal achievement by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After winning three consecutive elections, he has now surpassed the record of Indira Gandhi."

JD(U) leader Madan Sahni added, “He will continue to serve for many more years. He is a remarkable Prime Minister who is steering the nation forward and enhancing India's global stature. He has given strong responses to neighbouring countries trying to spread terror—he is the first Prime Minister to do so. He has developed the nation, and the people are happy with his leadership."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang stated, "He has now become the second-longest serving Prime Minister in India's history. Undoubtedly, he has set new benchmarks in governance—from foreign policy to economic reforms, from strengthening the economy to generating employment, and launching new schemes to empower women with greater representation."

JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary said, "I thank and express my gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. I pray for his long life and sincerely hope that he keeps working towards his dream of making India the world’s third-largest economy a reality."

However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered a contrasting perspective.

“While in power, Indira Gandhi was assassinated. She didn’t get a chance to continue further because terrorists took her life. Similarly, Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure ended abruptly due to his sudden demise. Otherwise, he too would have continued. So there’s no need to talk about breaking records here."

Notably, on July 25, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,078 consecutive days in office, surpassing Indira Gandhi’s 4,077-day tenure between January 1966 and March 1977.

The achievement marks a historic chapter in PM Modi's political journey. Beginning as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, he has now led elected governments—both at the state and national levels—for nearly 24 years, a feat unmatched by any other Indian Prime Minister.

He is also India’s longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister and the first to complete at least two full terms in office. Moreover, PM Modi is the only non-Congress Prime Minister to have secured a clear majority on his own in a Lok Sabha election and the first since Indira Gandhi to be re-elected with an outright majority.

