September 29, 2025 1:40 PM हिंदी

He made every ball count for something: Gavaskar lauds Tilak Varma’s knock in Asia Cup final

Best in the tournament: Gavaskar lauds Tilak Varma’s Asia Cup final knock against Pakistan

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar lavished praise on the Tilak Varma’s heroics against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, saying the middle-order batter made "every ball count for something".

India suffered major blows in the powerplay as their top-order batters- Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav- walked back to the dugout, leaving the team in distress. Then, Varma rose to the occasion under immense pressure with an unbeaten 69 and guided India to a five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan to win the Asia Cup for the ninth time at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

"Abhishek has played a few good knocks; to be honest, I didn’t see all the matches, but from an Indian point of view, you could say that yes. I think the knocks that Abhishek played and today’s knock, I think they were the best in the tournament. He (Varma) made every ball count for something," Gavaksar said to India Today.

"He was knocking it for singles, running between the wickets, getting the circulation going in the legs. That helps your footwork as well. And with the left-hand, right-hand combination, the opposition captain has to look at changing the field, the bowler has to look at changing his line and length, and that eventually helps both the batters,” he added.

Varma timed his shots to perfection and ran between the wickets to take the strike as much as possible. He remained calm under pressure and anchored the innings beautifully.

Praising the 22-year-old further, Gavaskar added, "At the end of the day, in any game that goes into the final over of the game, it becomes a tight game. But who wants a tight game? You just want a win. And as far as India is concerned, they always want to win and everybody is relaxed and chill.

"Full marks to Tilak Varma for the way he played. The way he batted and looked to take singles. Even when he went for the lofted shot, it was a very calculated and carefully executed shot."

-- IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

India-EFTA trade pact set to become operational on Oct 1

India-EFTA trade pact set to become operational on Oct 1

He brought a positive change to his game style, says all-rounder's childhood coach Satish Sawant

'He brought a positive change to his game style', says all-rounder's childhood coach Satish Sawant

Bobby Deol gears up to take down Ravana this Dussehra at Delhi’s Red Fort

Bobby Deol gears up to take down Ravana this Dussehra at Delhi’s Red Fort

Swiss para-athlete Catherine Debrunner bags another gold at World Para Athletics Championships

Swiss para-athlete Catherine Debrunner bags 5000m T54 gold at World Para Athletics C'ships

BB 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined during “Sunny Sanskari…” promotions, Salman Khan interacts with other cast

BB 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined during “Sunny Sanskari…” promotions? Salman Khan engages with rest of the cast

When youths make up their minds, challenges turn into opportunity: Gautam Adani congratulates Team India for Asia Cup win

When youths make up their minds, challenges turn into opportunity: Gautam Adani congratulates Team India for Asia Cup win

Gautam Adani says ‘true legend’ Zubeen Garg’s music became the heartbeat of the Northeast

Gautam Adani says ‘true legend’ Zubeen Garg’s music became heartbeat of Northeast

Saba Ali Khan calls watching niece Inaaya grow into a ‘kind and intelligent girl’ ‘so precious’

Saba Ali Khan calls watching niece Inaaya grow into a ‘kind and intelligent girl’ ‘so precious’

9 lakh health camps organised under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Nari, 3.6 cr people screened: JP Nadda

9 lakh health camps organised under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Nari, 3.6 cr people screened: JP Nadda

Heart rate was at its peak, felt like it’d burst anytime: Gavaskar on India-Pak Asia Cup final

Heart rate was at its peak, felt like it’d burst anytime: Gavaskar on India-Pak Asia Cup final